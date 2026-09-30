What Does 'Permanent Press' Cycle Mean On A Washing Machine & How Does It Work?

When you run your clothes through a Permanent Press cycle, it's a more elaborate process than the normal setting. The normal setting just pummels your clothes with spinning, water, and detergent. This is great for working out stubborn soil stains, but not the best when it comes to wrinkle-prone fabrics. The Permanent Press cycle is kind of like a middle ground between that and the Delicate cycle.

It starts with a medium-heat wash, including gentle agitation and slower spinning, followed by a cool water spray rinse. The combination of warm and cool water temperatures, as well as less severe physical action, help to work out existing wrinkles and prevent new ones from setting in. Because it's a gentler, shorter cycle, though, it only really works on clothes and shouldn't be used for heftier items like towels or bedding. You also shouldn't use it on delicate fabrics like those in undergarments. Save those for the Delicate cycle.

Incidentally, both washing machines and dryers typically have a Permanent Press setting. After you run your clothes through a Permanent Press cycle in the washer, you should follow with a Permanent Press cycle on the dryer, which dries gently with medium heat followed by a cool-down to get rid of clinging moisture without completely pulverizing your clothes. As an added bonus, the Permanent Press setting might actually use less energy on your dryer than high-heat settings.