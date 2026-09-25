5 Useful Mini Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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There are plenty of situations where a big, heavy-duty tool is the only way to go, but more size and power aren't always the best solution. There are a lot of reasons why you might want to add an assortment of smaller and more compact tools to your arsenal. They're often better for delicate work, fit into tight spaces where larger tools won't, and are easier to store in a junk drawer or closet if you don't have a large garage or shop to keep all your gear in. What's more, most mini tools tend to run on the more affordable side when compared to their larger counterparts, so you probably won't have to break the bank to add a few of them to your collection. That said, there are always a few bargains floating around that help you cut costs even further.
You might think the best discounts are reserved for major events like Black Friday and Memorial Day, but you can find deep discounts of more than 30% off MSRP year-round. Even with just a few days left in September, several limited-time deals from a range of retailers are available right now, letting you start building your mini tool collection while saving cash. If you are looking to start building a small collection, you might want to take a quick look at some of the bigger deals currently on offer.
Milwaukee M12 Subcompact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
When it comes to making compact power tools, there are precious few brands that make them as well as Milwaukee. The company may be best known for its massive M18 power tool system, but the tools in its M12 portable productivity system have earned their own reputation for being compact, lightweight, and surprisingly powerful for tools running on 12V. If you want to get into the M12 system, start with something like the Milwaukee M12 Subcompact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, which includes everything you need to get started.
The M12 Subcompact Drill is a ⅜-inch tool with a brushless motor that can generate up to 350 in-lbs of torque and speeds up to 1,550 RPM. It's just 5.4 inches long and weighs less than 2 pounds, even with the battery installed. Meanwhile, the M12 Impact Driver also has a brushless motor and can deliver up to 1,100 in-lbs of torque and 3,000 RPM. It's even shorter, at just 4.3 inches long and 2 inches wide, and weighs only 1.7 pounds with the battery. In addition to two of the best mini Milwaukee tools you can buy, you also get a pair of M12 Redlithium XC6.0 batteries, an M12 charger, and a canvas contractor bag. Those two batteries are a particularly nice addition, as they offer a higher capacity than what you typically see on most drill/driver kits.
Best of all, Home Depot currently has this set marked down a full 43% from its $299 base MSRP. That means that right now, you can get everything you need to break into the Milwaukee M12 system for just $169.
Ryobi 38-piece Precision Screwdriver Set
Everybody needs a decent set of screwdrivers, but you don't always need to reach for a massive collection of long-handled tools. Precision applications like electronics work, gadget repair, and even fixing eyeglasses or jewelry will often call for small bits that require a different kind of tool. Ryobi makes a 38-piece precision screwdriver set that fits these applications perfectly.
The set uses a single handle with a comfort grip, a rotating cap, and an anti-roll design meant to keep the screwdriver from escaping whenever you set it down on an uneven surface. It includes a magnetic pickup bit to help when you drop one of the other small components somewhere awkward and need a little help retrieving it. Meanwhile, the case has a built-in sorting tray to help you keep track of screws, nuts, and bolts as you remove them. The set includes five Phillips bits, four slotted bits, nine star bits, T5-T15 security bits, eight hex bits, two nut drivers, two pentalobe bits, four tri-point bits, an awl/scribe bit, and a standoff bit.
That's not bad considering the entire thing could fit in your pocket. Previously, one of our writers also listed it as one of the three Ryobi tools that changed the way he approached DIY projects. The kit typically costs $14.46, but it's 31% off at Home Depot right now, so you can get it for $9.97.
SOG PowerPint Mini Compact Stainless Steel Multi-Tool
If you are looking for a set of mini tools that can easily fit in your pocket or backpack, you might want to think about getting a small multitool. You have plenty of good options, from models with just a couple of tools that fit on your keychain to others with over 50 tools that are so thick and heavy you probably wouldn't want to keep them in your pocket. A good mini option with plenty of utility is the SOG PowerPint Mini Compact Stainless Steel Multi-Tool.
The PowerPint is a stainless steel tool that's 3.2 inches long when closed, 5 inches when open, and weighs just 4.2 ounces. It contains 18 different tools, including needle-nose pliers, straight edge blade, serrated blade, awl, can opener, bottle opener, gripper, protractor, scissors, jewelry driver, soft wire cutter, hard wire cutter, Phillips screwdriver, ruler, small flat screwdriver, centered magnetic ¼-inch hex bit driver, a line cutter, and more useful tools. That hex bit driver is a particularly nice addition, as it means the tool has a much broader range of applications, provided you can pair it with the right bit.
This multitool usually costs $54, but Amazon has discounted it by 33%, so you can get it right now for $35.99.
Craftsman 6-Foot Keychain Tape Measure
Everybody needs a nice long measuring tape, but you might not always want to carry a big, heavy one around. Sometimes you just need a quick, small measurement at the hardware store or when you're trying to decide whether something will fit in the back of your car or truck. In those situations, it's good to have something like the Craftsman 6-foot Keychain Tape Measure on hand.
This tiny retracting tape measure comes with a pre-attached key ring. It's also pocket-sized, measuring just under 2 inches long and wide, and weighing only 6.7 ounces. As you might imagine from the name, it contains a 6-foot tape. The ½-inch-wide blade at the end has a lacquer coating to help improve its durability. On the outside, the casing is made from a lightweight plastic with a rubber overmold to improve the grip, and it has a sliding lock mechanism to hold the tape in place. This might seem like a simple device, but simple doesn't mean cheap. It has accumulated 2,000 reviews on Amazon, where it has a 4.8-star rating, with customers frequently praising it for its small size, build quality, retractability, and accuracy.
This little guy was never all that expensive, retailing for just $5.98, which is already an outstanding value, as many name-brand competitors this size cost more than twice that. Right now, however, Amazon has the Craftsman 6-foot Keychain Tape Measure discounted by 37%, allowing you to get it for just $3.79.
AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
Many people don't realize how valuable a portable tire inflator is. It's one power tool that every driver should keep in their car – ideally alongside a good emergency patch kit. Luckily, there's a great digital one on sale: the AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor.
This 12V tool has a built-in lithium-ion battery and is best for lightweight applications like balls and bicycle tires, but it can also fill a car or motorcycle tire in a pinch. It has a built-in sensor that collects pressure data from tire inflators at a rate of 200 times per second. It has four smart modes: Car, Motorcycle, Bicycle, and Ball, as well as a Custom setting that allows you to manually dial in the pressure value (anywhere from 3-150 PSI) and fill settings based on four pressure units: PSI, Bar, kPa, and kg/cm². The company states that "it can refill a 195/65R15 tire from 30 to 36 PSI in just 1.5 minutes." It's small enough to carry in a single hand, and the whole unit weighs less than a pound.
The AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator usually costs $39.99, but you can find it on Amazon right now for $23.49. That is a whopping 41% discount.