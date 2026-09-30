What 'Deep Fill' Means On A Washing Machine (And When To Use It)

Deep Fill is a setting typically present on top-loading washing machines, usually appearing as a button separate from the cycle selectors; you may not find it on a portable washing machine, which already has other downsides. When you press the Deep Fill button prior to a wash cycle, the washer will automatically add extra water to the drum. Some models may have the different fills as two separate functions, or require you to press and hold the button for a few moments to add the maximum amount of water available.

As for why you'd want to do this, a Deep Fill wash is intended for hefty, bulky loads and heavily-soiled loads. In the former's case, such as washing thick towels, some extra water can help the load move around more and make better use of the water throughout the cleaning process. In the latter's case, fully submerging heavily-soiled items can help to thoroughly wash them, dissolving dirt, stains, and other assorted contaminants. In either case, all of that extra water also increases the power of the final rinse that comes at the end of a typical washer cycle, which really knocks the crud loose on even the thickest fabrics.

The Deep Fill button should only be used if you're washing bulky items or large quantities of heavily-soiled clothes or linens. Using it on smaller loads wouldn't yield any tangible benefits, and would likely waste a lot of water and detergent in the process. Water efficiency is one of the primary disadvantages of top-loaders as it is, so wasting even more water than that can be problematic.