3 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Using Portable Washing Machines

Hauling heavy laundry baskets from your apartment or home to a shared laundry facility can turn laundry day from a minor inconvenience into a real chore. Whether you're saving quarters for the laundromat down the street or visiting your building's basement, you may have to wait for a machine to free up, you can't leave your laundry unattended, and you can only hope those shared drums are actually clean.

It's a common issue for city dwellers and budget tenants, especially if you live in a historic building or an especially tight space. If you're tired of this necessary chore eating up hours of your day, you may have considered investing in a portable washing machine. These machines are typically designed for small dwellings and don't require permanent hookups. Otherwise, they have the same components as larger, permanent machines.

You can buy portable washing machines at stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy, with some of the smallest options costing less than $100. If you live in a rented space, however, you should review your lease to make sure these types of washers are allowed. While these portable washing machines may be more convenient than the laundromat down the street, they aren't for everyone. Despite their relatively low cost, there are several drawbacks that you should consider before making an investment.