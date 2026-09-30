5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By TP-Link

TP-Link holds a major share of the global market for internet routers, Wi-Fi equipment, and other networking accessories. The company began in 1996 in Shenzhen, China and expanded internationally in the decade that followed, first establishing TP-Link USA in 2008. Today, TP-Link makes everything from routers to switches, wireless adapters, IP cameras, range extenders, and smart-home devices.

And while the TP-Link name is popular enough, a large part of its reach has to do with the brand's portfolio of subsidiaries. The tech company also owns and operates a handful of other brands across networking, smart home, and business technology. Among those names are Tapo, Omada, Vigi, Kasa Smart, and Mercusys. And though they might look like five separate technology companies, the entire batch belongs under the same corporate umbrella.

From consumer smart plugs to security cameras to business-grade networking infrastructure, these brands give TP-Link an even bigger presence in the tech market.