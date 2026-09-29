5 Highly-Rated JobSmart Tractor Supply Tools With A Lifetime Warranty
Tractor Supply Company is a solid choice for many of your home improvement and even professional tool usage needs. The retailer operates nearly 2,500 stores across 49 U.S. states, so you'll likely find one near you, no matter where you live. The retailer carries a wide range of major tool brands and a huge selection of tools and equipment from these builders. But there are also some Tractor Supply exclusive brands worth exploring. The JobSmart lineup is a prominent one. The brand offers plenty of common hand tools, including screwdriving equipment, ratchets, and sockets. Many tools in the brand catalog come with lifetime warranties, making them even more attractive to tool users seeking serious longevity in their gear.
Whether you're looking for equipment you can use on the job or support solutions that make your work more efficient, JobSmart tools are often a great choice. These five options carry high ratings from previous buyers, along with the brand's vaunted lifetime warranty coverage. This makes them ideal additions to any toolkit, providing excellent value and the backing of the retailer's commitment to replace them if you do manage to break a piece of equipment.
324-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
Tractor Supply's depth of options when it comes to tool sets is significant. Probably the most comprehensive is the JobSmart 324-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set. It comes in a hard plastic-shelled case featuring wheels and built much like a suitcase. The tools fit into storage compartments within the case, giving you ample organizational capabilities to keep this equipment ready to go at a moment's notice. The set comes backed by the brand's lifetime warranty coverage, naturally, giving you the knowledge that if you break one of the chrome vanadium steel sockets or Allen wrenches, you can get it replaced without hassle. This makes the set a seriously valuable investment. It's priced at $150 and includes a wide range of tools for everything from under-hood fixes to household tasks like leaky faucets, electronics repairs, and more.
The set includes a smattering of hand tools across the spectrum. These include SAE and metric sockets and a ¼-inch drive ratchet handle, a 6-inch adjustable wrench, a raft of hex keys and mini combination wrenches in both SAE and metric measurements, and standard combo wrenches in sequential metric sizes from 8mm to 19mm. There are also a nut driver and 18 nut-driving bits alongside 72 ¼-inch screwdriving bits, making this part of the kit similar to some of the best multibit screwdrivers you'll find. The sheer size of the collection alongside its favorable price is enough to grab shoppers' attention, and the warranty thrown on top makes this something of a no-brainer from the outlet.
50-Foot Outdoor Max-Power Extension Cord
The JobSmart 50-Foot Outdoor Max-Power Extension Cord costs $170 at Tractor Supply, making it a power solution that isn't cheap. However, its significant length and lifetime warranty make it a valuable, versatile support piece you may never have to replace. The relatively high upfront cost yields free replaceability if you damage or break the power cord, baking in a level of protection that reframes the price tag in a meaningful way.
The cord is wrapped in an insulation jacket that allows it to withstand a temperature rating of extreme range, from -58 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It supports both indoor and outdoor use and features a 10-gauge, three-wire construction (including ground). It includes an illuminated outlet that lights up when power is present, giving you an immediate visual cue about whether your tools or other connected devices are live. The extension cord's bright yellow color makes it easy to spot in a variety of workplace settings, including when it snakes through the grass or supports work in dusty environments after extensive sanding or cutting. It's rated for 125V, 15A, and 1,875W, is water-resistant, and won't scratch or scuff walls, floors, or other surfaces.
SAE/Metric Mechanic's Tool Set (253-Piece)
The JobSmart 253-Piece SAE/Metric Mechanic's Tool Set is listed for $80. This marks it as a solid value pick for a home mechanic or driver looking for a trunk-based repair kit that's both cost-effective and robust enough to support a wide range of jobs. The set comes in a hard plastic case with storage drawers that pull out along the bottom, as well as a top cover that opens up to reveal sockets, three ratchets (one in each of the common drive sizes: ¼, 3/8, and ½-inch sizes), and accessory gear like extensions.
The collection features durable chrome vanadium steel forging and is corrosion-resistant. It includes both shallow and deep sockets, as well as a nut driver and a wide range of bits for handling additional fastening tasks. The whole set weighs 27 pounds, as well, making it a fairly portable option that's easy to organize and manage, and equally simple to take on the move with you as you head to a jobsite, tackle emergency repairs on the side of the road, or handle a variety of other needs.
Assorted SAE Combination Wrench Set (6-Piece)
Combination wrenches can be found in some interesting layouts with ratcheting box ends, flex heads, and more. However, a set of classic tools in this category, like the JobSmart Assorted SAE Combination Wrench Set, featuring six wrenches in total, offers a solid baseline to help you grow your capabilities and kit from a firm starting point. The lifetime warranty gives them supreme staying power, allowing you to know without any hesitation that your tools will last for the long haul, or be replaced without extra cost if something does go wrong. The set is available for $95 and features wrenches ranging from 1 3/8-inch to 2-inch sizes. Each one is made from drop-forged carbon steel and is heat-treated and chrome-plated for added durability and a prominent shine that will look great in your toolbox and on the job.
Combination wrenches offer no adjustability, but the set gripping heads produce a rock-solid connection when handling fasteners that are the applicable size for the wrench you're holding. The open end provides better access when you attack a fastener straight on, and when you need more turning force, the box end delivers a 360-degree grip for reduced slippage and consistent power. The wrenches in this kit feature plain handles with a minimalist design that eliminate any tool-body quirks that might otherwise interfere with your grip as you turn fasteners.
¾-Inch Drive 20-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set
Plenty of mechanic's tool sets will include a sprawling collection of equipment, and in some cases this is exactly what you'll be looking for when shopping. However, other tool purchases are more targeted, and the ¾-Inch Drive 20-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set is a great example. It's listed for $100 and includes a ratchet handle, extensions, a second handle with a sliding T-bar, and a range of sockets from 7/8-inch to 2-inch. Naturally, the set is rounded out with the JobSmart lifetime guarantee to provide long-lasting support in the event that you manage to break or otherwise damage one of the included components.
The set comes in a hard plastic case that allows for easy transportation and storage, while also delivering a simple means of organizing the equipment for fast identification and use. The steel build is durable and will provide extensive strength for tough turning tasks, and it's finished with a chrome polish for a great look and good wear and corrosion resistance. It's a good choice for those looking to add a socket set to their mobile tool kit or upgrade a workbench collection. The set can also make a solid gift for a loved one.
Methodology
All of these tools come backed by a limited lifetime warranty, while also promising long lasting durability. The combination makes all of them great options to bring into your toolkit while knowing that you're covered for the long haul. Each one has also been rated by at least 100 Tractor Supply buyers, with the lowest of the bunch receiving a 4.4 star average rating.