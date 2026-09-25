Classic Car Museum Closes Because Young Mechanics 'Don't Know About Carburetors'

There are some vital questions to ask yourself before buying a classic car, and one of them is whether you really know how to care for them (and/or whether you can find a mechanic who can). Decades-old vehicles can be very different beasts to work with than their modern counterparts, as Jeff Snook of the sadly-closing Snook's Dream Cars knows all too well.

Snook's Dream Cars is a fascinating museum located in Bowling Green, Ohio. It's home to a fleet of classics covering four decades of auto history, dating as far back as the 1930s. Represented within the collection are models from the British Triumph, Japan's Datsun, U.S. icons like Ford and Packard, and many more. Even more impressive than the models themselves is the fact that they aren't just stunning museum pieces, but they're all functional. Owner Jeff Snook even reported on the museum's website that he considers it "a living museum" for this reason, noting, "I drive one or another of them around town on a regular basis, weather permitting."

This policy, of course, has meant that a mechanic with the experience and expertise to work with these old models has been essential. Terry Stetler had been that mechanic for Snook's Dream Cars, and Stetler's recent retirement has indirectly led to the upcoming closure of the museum in October 2026. Snook explained to the Toledo Blade, "I think it's harder and harder to keep old cars on the road without qualified, skilled, professional mechanics." In his eyes, newly qualified mechanics "don't know about carburetors and old car stuff," and in the absence of another mechanic he trusted to take on this considerable responsibility, Snook's Dream Cars and Snook himself are also set to retire.