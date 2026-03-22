7 Car Museums Auto-Enthusiasts Should Definitely Visit In The US
There are dozens of excellent automotive museums across the United States, and they offer so much more than rows of vintage vehicles. They are cultural landmarks that tell stories of how the automobile shaped American life, industry, and identity. Each vehicle reflects the ambition and daring that went into its creation, and the museums they call home are classrooms for both auto enthusiasts and casual visitors. Behind every hood and chrome detail, you'll find stories of the engineers, designers, and visionaries who pushed the limits of imagination. Some exhibits might even let you get under the hood — or, if you're lucky enough, behind the wheel — for a tangible sense of history.
Depending on the museum, you can explore distinct themes, including intimate stories of the vehicles' innovators, the bold leaps in design between eras, or the historical impact of the automobile on American life. Some combine everything into a comprehensive experience, but together, they showcase why automobiles are worthy of serious historical and cultural study. So, if you're an enthusiast seeking a pilgrimage or a curious traveler looking for a deeper understanding of automotive innovation, here are seven museums that go above and beyond the ordinary museum experience.
The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation – Dearborn, MI
You'll find that the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is much more than a look at the man behind the country's first major automotive giant. As the name suggests, it documents the evolution of American innovation, and it does so across three distinct attractions. The main museum is where you'll discover an astonishing 26 million artifacts. Its centerpiece is the Driving America exhibition, which traces automotive evolution from horseless carriages to today's modern vehicles. The premier attraction is the two-time Le Mans champion GT40 chassis #1075, which, in a race that was battled out across nearly 3,100 miles, memorably claimed its 1969 victory by just 100 yards. The museum also highlights vehicles that were involved in some of the nation's defining historical moments. There's the Montgomery bus, where Rosa Parks showed quiet defiance, and the actual limousine in which JFK was assassinated. Additionally, the "Agriculture & Industrial Progress" section presents the steam engines and farm equipment that helped build the nation.
Greenfield Village, an 80-acre outdoor living history museum, opens seasonally from April through November. It features things like Thomas Edison's Menlo Park laboratory and the Wright brothers' bicycle shop, which have been meticulously reassembled on the village grounds. You can also see things like blacksmiths hammering metal and glassblowers shaping glass with 19th-century techniques, or even ride in a restored Model T or horse-drawn carriage. Last, there's the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, which offers a stark contrast to the museum's historical focus. It's a real-time look at modern truck assembly from an observation deck. You can witness F-150s being built with precision robotics and human labor in tandem, and there's also an immersive film and sensory theater that places you on the factory floor.
Petersen Automotive Museum — Los Angeles, CA
If you're in Los Angeles and you want to see one of the world's most significant collections, a visit to the Petersen Automotive Museum is in order. Its centerpiece is The Vault: Presented by Hagerty, an underground gallery that is home to over 300 vehicles spanning more than 120 years of history. It's a depth that really helps visitors understand the breadth of the automotive industry. Most vehicles are displayed without any glass barrier, too, so you can get pretty close to examine the details. You'll encounter everything from early 20th-century machines sitting alongside vehicles that carried presidents to cars that pushed mechanical innovation into territory no one thought possible.
Then there is the Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s exhibit, which captures an era when design simply became fearless. The 1995 McLaren F1 on display redefined what a supercar could be and represents engineering at its absolute peak. In the same display, you'll find the DeLorean from "Back to the Future," a film prop that became iconic in its own right. But if finding out where the original cars from movies and TV shows are today is your motivation, the Cars of Film & Television exhibition will reveal some answers. For even more thrills, you'll find the Forza Gallery on the second floor. With genuine force feedback steering wheels and professional racing seats, it's a hands-on experience of the West Coast's most advanced racing simulator.
National Automobile Museum (Harrah Collection) — Reno, NV
During his lifetime, legendary businessman and casino magnate Bill Harrah built an automotive legacy of around 1,400 cars. But after his casinos were sold, those prized vehicles came close to being scattered across the country in auctions. However, local Reno residents fought hard to preserve the collection and eventually established a new automotive heritage institution in 1989. Since then, the National Automobile Museum has become one of America's finest and is well worth a visit from any auto enthusiast.
The museum displays around 225 vehicles spanning 1897 to 2003 across 105,000 square feet. The 1907 Thomas Flyer is a standout. It was the victor of the 1908 New York to Paris race, where it finished 26 days ahead of second place as one of only three vehicles to complete the journey. Others, such as James Dean's 1949 Mercury from "Rebel Without a Cause," Elvis Presley's 1973 Cadillac Eldorado, and Paul Newman's Porsche 935 that he raced at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans, are also on display.
But it's Harrah's personal vehicles that reveal his unconventional taste. There's a transformed Jeep nicknamed the "Jerrari" thanks to its Ferrari V-12 engine and a 1934 Packard Phaeton, one of the rarest Packards ever built. Exhibitions rotate regularly to give repeat visitors something different to discover, and the museum features authentic street scenes from different eras, complete with period storefronts and artifacts to help recreate the atmosphere of the time.
LeMay – America's Car Museum – Tacoma, WA
Harold "Lucky" LeMay was obsessed with collecting cars, so much so that his staggering stockpile of 3,000 vehicles got him into the 1997 Guinness Book of World Records. But rather than let his death lead to a scattering of his lifetime acquisitions, LeMay and his wife Nancy decided to establish a permanent home for them. LeMay – America's Car Museum opened its doors to the Tacoma public in 2012, 12 years after his passing, and it has kept his collection unified and accessible to everyone.
Each of the museum's galleries serves as a distinct narrative. Lucky's Garage celebrates the founder's philosophy of buying vehicles for historical and cultural significance rather than monetary gain. Then there's the British Invasion, which examines America's postwar fascination with British engineering. The display features English cars that changed the world, including everything from Jaguars and Lotuses to an authentic London taxi. With a focus back on the U.S., Route 66: See the USA uncovers the mythology of the Mother Road, America's most celebrated highway. It presents the vehicles that transported struggling families and their aspirations across the Depression-era landscape in search of better times.
American businessman and former racing driver Steve Saleen is the curator behind the Birth of the American Supercar exhibit. It showcases the domestic performance machines that challenged the dominance of European engineering. There's also the Powering the Future Learning Lab, which uses interactive displays to educate visitors on the relationship between transportation choices and the environment. The museum also recognizes individuals who show a commitment to preserving vehicles through its Master Collector Award.
Lane Motor Museum – Nashville, TN
The Lane Motor Museum in Nashville actually sits in a converted bakery. Nowadays, the building is home to something a little heavier than bread racks, namely, the largest compilation of European cars and motorcycles anywhere in the United States. There are also vehicles from across Asia and the Americas that bring the total number to around 150. They span from the 1920s to the modern day — and every one of them is maintained in operational condition. You can peer into the garage areas where the restoration work takes place and watch craftspeople actively maintaining and restoring the museum's pride.
The collection at Lane changes regularly, too, so anyone who gets hooked can visit at different times and see different displays. You'll find everything from tiny microcars like the BMW Isetta, one of the most iconic BMWs ever made, to amphibious tanks, military machines, and prototypes like the Simca Weekend, a hand-built convertible once owned by Hollywood legend Brigitte Bardot. Other popular displays at the time of writing include The 3rd Wheel, which showcases one of the world's largest exhibits of three-wheeled vehicles, and Competition Classics, with its display of motorcycles from across the eras.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum – Indianapolis, IN
The 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened in 1909, and it soon became one of the world's most revered tracks. To help preserve its legacy, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was established in 1956. It began as a modest collection of just 12 vehicles, but it has since grown to a collection of over 150. In 2025, a $61 million renovation was completed, which added a further 40,000 square feet of exhibit and experience space, while the galleries continued to educate visitors about racing's greatest moments.
The John H. Holliday Family Winners Gallery displays iconic Indy 500-winning cars, including the legendary 1911 Marmon Wasp. You'll also find the 1938 Maserati that was part of the museum's original collection and Jacques Villeneuve's 1995 Reynard, while the famed Borg-Warner Trophy sits at the center. Elsewhere, the Heritage Group Gasoline Alley Gallery guides visitors through seven eras using period vehicles, themed decor, narration, and displays highlighting the different chapters of speedway history. The Penske Gallery chronicles the story of team owner Roger Penske and the achievements of his drivers, while the Now Stay Tuned exhibit explores how broadcasting shaped the Indianapolis 500 into a global phenomenon.
Other interesting attractions include the Starting Line Experience, a dramatic seven-minute presentation on a massive screen that places visitors in the heart of race day, where they feel the sensory rush of revving engines and dropping flags. Pit stop challenges, driving simulators, and strategy games for all ages await at the Qualifying Zone, while visitors can even tour the legendary circuit itself.
National Corvette Museum – Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, Kentucky, has been home to the Corvette assembly plant since 1981, where well over one million units of America's sports car have been produced. Just a quarter-mile away, you'll find the National Corvette Museum (NCM), which opened in 1994 in a 115,000-square-foot building. It's the only museum in the world that's dedicated to a single-model car, displaying around 70 Corvettes, each representing one of its eight distinct generations since 1953.
Displays feature everything from experimental models and forgotten prototypes to some of the fastest Corvette models ever made and some of the best-looking ever designed. The museum also features the McMichael Family Education Gallery, a hands-on space that's perfect for next-gen enthusiasts and engineers who want to learn about Corvette history and innovation. There's also the Driven by Design exhibit, which explores some of the lesser-known individuals who have shaped the Corvette's iconic aesthetic.
Multiple interactive offerings give visitors the chance to experience the thrill of Corvette driving. Among them is a simulator that allows you to virtually drive a C6 Corvette. The steering, acceleration, and braking movements are all true to life, and the experience plays out across three screens. For even more immersion, the adjacent NCM Motorsports Park offers a 3.2-mile road course that enthusiasts can make their own by personally driving a Corvette on the track or taking part in organized driving programs.
Methodology
We consulted several authoritative sources to compile this list. We began with automotive media such as Jalopnik, Car and Driver, and Autoweek before considering reader-voted rankings from USA TODAY 10Best. To balance this with travel expertise, we also reviewed major publications like Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. The result is this list of seven car museums that were highly praised across all these sources.