What Appliances Might Use Gas In An Apartment Or Home?

An average home has several different appliances. Some run solely on electricity, while others come in both electric and gas versions, such as water heaters, clothes dryers, and stoves, among other energy-consuming appliances and systems. Keep in mind that while we do have electricity-only appliances, such as washing machines, we generally don't have gas-only appliances. Even gas-powered appliances have an electric equivalent. But many consumers still prefer gas appliances, and they have valid reasons for this choice.

Gas-only appliances are sometimes more cost-effective upfront, so you save money on the initial purchase. However, that's not always the case. In many states, natural gas is cheaper than electricity, which lowers operating costs and creates long-term savings. According to a survey by Rewiring America, only 31% of respondents wanted an all-electric home. Furthermore, 29% wanted a home with primarily electric appliances but a gas stove, and about 21% preferred a home that primarily ran on fossil fuels.

Remember, natural gas isn't the only gas-based fuel that's used in homes. In rural areas with limited or no access to natural gas, propane remains a viable fuel. It must be stored safely in dedicated tanks on-site and is heavier than natural gas. That said, there are several appliances that use gas in an apartment or home.