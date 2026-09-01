How To Tell If Your Dryer Is Gas Or Electric

If you're planning to get a new dryer or replace an existing one, it's important to know the kind of setup you have, because without that information, you can't buy the right dryer. One of the most obvious signs is the power cord. While electric dryers typically have a four-prong plug since they connect to a 240V electric outlet, gas dryers have a three-prong plug because they require a 120V outlet. Another difference is that you'll find a gas line connected to gas dryers, generally found on the back. Similarly, you should see a vent leading outdoors to disperse gases produced by the gas dryer.

While both gas and electric dryers do the same job, they operate differently, and subsequently, require a different setup. An electric dryer is unlikely to work in a space designed for gas dryers since there may not be a suitable power source. For the unversed, electric dryers require more power than gas dryers, as they operate entirely on electricity.

If all this sounds too complicated, simply look up the model number on the dryer. Its online listing should specify whether the dryer is electric or gas. Checking this beforehand can save you a lot of trouble down the line.