How To Tell If Your Dryer Is Gas Or Electric
If you're planning to get a new dryer or replace an existing one, it's important to know the kind of setup you have, because without that information, you can't buy the right dryer. One of the most obvious signs is the power cord. While electric dryers typically have a four-prong plug since they connect to a 240V electric outlet, gas dryers have a three-prong plug because they require a 120V outlet. Another difference is that you'll find a gas line connected to gas dryers, generally found on the back. Similarly, you should see a vent leading outdoors to disperse gases produced by the gas dryer.
While both gas and electric dryers do the same job, they operate differently, and subsequently, require a different setup. An electric dryer is unlikely to work in a space designed for gas dryers since there may not be a suitable power source. For the unversed, electric dryers require more power than gas dryers, as they operate entirely on electricity.
If all this sounds too complicated, simply look up the model number on the dryer. Its online listing should specify whether the dryer is electric or gas. Checking this beforehand can save you a lot of trouble down the line.
How do gas and electric dryers work
As we explained earlier, both gas and electric dryers do the same job, but the two do it differently, and one does it faster than the other. A gas dryer, as the name suggests, uses propane or natural gas to generate heat, which is then circulated using electric-powered fans to dry clothes. Ironically, your gas dryer uses both gas and electricity, but its electricity consumption isn't as much as electric dryers.
An electric dryer, on the other hand, runs entirely on electricity. It has an electric-powered heating element that generates heat, which is circulated using a built-in blower. The idea is the same in both cases: The warm air pulls moisture out of your clothes, which is subsequently removed from the dryer. The difference essentially comes down to how that heat is generated. This is also the reason electric dryers require more power, since electricity is needed for the heating element, too. This also impacts how many amps a dryer uses.
As for their performance, a gas dryer will generally dry your clothes faster than an electric dryer and even do a better job at it, since it can generate heat more quickly. So, if speed is all you prioritize, a gas dryer may be a better choice. However, there are several other important factors, including the cost and lifespan of a dryer, that you can't overlook when picking between the two.
Which is better for you?
If we look at it objectively, there's no clear winner between gas and electric dryers. Ultimately, it comes down to your requirements, budget, electricity and gas rates in your area, and the existing setup. If you've always had a gas dryer, the necessary setup, which includes a gas line and a ventilation pipe, most likely already exists, thereby making gas dryers a better choice for you. However, for someone who doesn't have any of that, the initial installation alone would cost a significant amount, in addition to the cost of the gas dryer, which is more expensive than an electric one. Of course, if you go with electric dryers, you'll have to factor in the cost of additional wiring for the 240V power outlet.
As you can see, there are a lot of variables at play. However, if we look at the long-term operational expenses, a gas dryer can be more cost-effective, especially if gas prices in your region are on the lower side, which is generally the case in recent years. But gas dryers also have another, less-obvious downside: They burn gas to generate heat; in the event the combustion is incomplete or improper, the dryer may release carbon monoxide. So, you'll have to invest in a carbon monoxide detector that beeps properly, which is an additional expense.
All that said, if you know the type of dryer or dryer setup you already have, you can make a more informed decision when buying a new one.