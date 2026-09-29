4 Old-School Land Yachts Packing More Power Than A Mustang Boss 302

In 1969, Ford introduced the world to the Mustang Boss 302, known for its incredible performance, handling, and power. The Boss 302 has a 302 cubic-inch V8 that was rated at 290 horsepower at 5,800 revs per minute. Per Car and Driver's contemporary testing, this got the legendary Mustang to 60 mph in around six seconds, and it would complete the 1/4 mile sprint in 14.57 seconds. It was also considered quite stylish for its time, but maybe not more bold and stylish than the land yachts that also came out in the 1960s.

Land yacht is a nickname for the massive, stylish, and luxurious rides of that time period and beyond, often manufactured by the Big Three. There are, of course, non-Cadillac land yachts to this day, but the old-school ones often steal the show. Often embodying America's obsession with being over-the-top in every way, these land yachts were also known for having powerful V8s capable of nearly keeping up with the Mustang Boss 302, at least in a straight line.