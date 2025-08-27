How Rare Is The Oldsmobile Toronado & What's One Worth Today?

Oldsmobile is an brand with a good deal of history both before and after it became a GM brand. The Oldsmobile Toronado was a personal luxury coupe that was produced from 1966 through 1992. There were a total of four generations of the Toronado. The first generation ran from 1966 to 1970, the second generation covered 1971 through 1978, the third generation accounted for the 1979 through 1985 model years, and the fourth and last generation was available from 1986 through 1992.

The 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado broke new ground in its time, thanks to its reintroduction of front-wheel drive to American cars, a feature which had not been seen since the days of the Cord 810 in the 1930s. The Toronado achieved this by combining its 425 cubic-inch engine and new three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission with a silent chain drive. The Toronado's front-wheel drive eliminated the need for a driveshaft tunnel, leaving the car's floor completely flat.

During the Toro's first model year of 1966, around 41,000 were sold, compared to a total of 586,381 Oldsmobiles of all types that year. This dropped to under 22,000 in 1967. After a restyle, sales increased to 26,454 in 1968 and 28,494 for 1969. These are low volumes for American cars of that time, making the first-generation cars pretty rare.