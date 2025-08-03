Who Founded Oldsmobile And When Did It Become A GM Brand?

Oldsmobile produced several old-school car models, but getting the first Oldsmobile manufactured was no easy task. The journey traces back to 1864, when Ransom E. Olds was born in Geneva, Ohio. The Olds family moved to the city of Lansing, Michigan when he was a teenager, which was right around the time that Olds started working in the machine shop owned by his father. There, the two of them focused on constructing steam engines.

After becoming interested in vehicles, Olds developed a steam-powered car, which would have been the first car exported from the U.S. to a foreign buyer had the ship carrying it sank not sank on its way to India. Nevertheless, Olds continued on, and by 1896, he had received a patent for a gasoline-powered car and formed the Olds Motor Vehicle Co. the following year. In 1899, Olds moved his second company, Olds Motor Works, to Detroit, where the Oldsmobile name was first used on the company's vehicles.

However, disaster struck again when the company's Detroit factories were consumed by a fire in 1901, so Olds returned to Lansing. In the fires, the company also lost blueprints for all of the Olds vehicles, but one was saved: the curved-dash model. There were several important moments in the history of the Oldsmobile. One was the city of Lansing gifting about 50 acres of land to Olds, so that he was able to continue production of the curved-dash vehicle. But this was just the beginning.