5 Overrated Sports Cars Drivers Say Aren't Worth The Hype

In the world of sports cars and enthusiast vehicles, it can sometimes be hard to separate the hype around a given car from the reality of owning and driving it. With so many models from so many manufacturers to choose from — many of them quite rare and valuable — it can be hard to get firsthand experience with your dream car, whether it's a modern sports car or a pricey classic.

Instead, the hype and appreciation we have for these cars often come from secondary sources, such as movies, video games, or online influencers who tend to present things in an idealized or romanticized form. This means some of these popular cars might fall short of fans' expectations in the real world, particularly when compared to other, less-hyped, or less fashionable sports cars. With this in mind, we've gathered five well-known, popular, and even iconic sports cars that, depending on your expectations, might not be worth the hype or the high market prices they command.

Few cars are perfect, of course, and we're not saying that these cars are bad, undeserving of their status, or should be avoided. Instead, these are examples of sports cars where excess hype and an idealized image can overshadow their real-world driving and ownership experience.