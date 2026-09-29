Are 4-Cylinder Turbos Really As Powerful As V6 Engines?

In the normal car world, outside of the realm of Vipers, Bugattis, and race cars, turbocharged four-cylinders are becoming the default engine choice for a great many cars. But can those engines really keep up with naturally aspirated V6s, which used to be a lot more common? Do four-bangers with a little bit of help from a turbocharger provide as much power as a V6? After all, a car like the new BMW 2-Series or the Dodge Omni GLH-S does just fine with a four-cylinder. Well, the answer is not really a cut and dry "yes" or "no." Realistically, it depends on the specific application.

The small 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sits in a current Chevy Equinox, for example, won't be a suitable replacement for the 3.8-liter V6 that the Nissan Frontier uses. It's just an apples and oranges comparison if you look at directly replacing one engine with another; not all cars would benefit from a turbo four-cylinder and not all cars would benefit from a V6. It's a little more complicated than that.

However, if you look at the actual performance envelope of the very wide spectrum of turbocharged four-cylinders versus V6s, we can at least inch closer to a real answer: Turbocharged four-cylinders have the edge on power if you consider all of the automotive world.