A Peloton Treadmill Finally Folds Up To Save Space - Here's How Much It Costs

The Peloton Tread Flex is Peloton's first home treadmill to incorporate a folding mechanism, making it easier to store in an out-of-the-way spot in your living room or exercise room when it's not in use. The tread pad is propped up by a 2-step cylinder release system; when it's released, the system gradually lowers the tread pad to the ground, rather than dropping it with full force. When it's folded back up, a safety pin engages, keeping it firmly locked in place. By Peloton's estimates, folding up the Tread Flex can save approximately 50% of your otherwise occupied floor space, taking up less space than a Peloton Bike+. There are also caster wheels on the bottom of the frame, making it easier to relocate in a room.

Like most Peloton treadmills, the Tread Flex has a built-in screen for following along with Peloton's various exercise programs and livestreams, or just for watching your favorite Netflix shows. This particular screen has a swivel built into its base, so even if the tread pad is folded up, you can still flip the screen around and use it for non-tread exercises like strength training, stretches, or yoga. It's a handy trick if you're still getting used to the Peloton system.

In addition to those with space constraints, Peloton recommends the Tread Flex model for runners, walkers, and hikers. The brand says this model is pretty quiet, measuring in at about 70 decibels when operating at max running speeds of 12.5 miles per hour, although noise levels could vary based on conditions.