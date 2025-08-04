Yes, You Can Watch Netflix On Your Peloton - Here's How To Make It Work
Peloton products cater to the idea of bringing fitness to the convenience of your home. To make that happen, Peloton products come with massive screens to primarily stream lessons from fitness instructors. The same screens can double down as a gateway to streaming content from popular services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more with Peloton Entertainment. These services come included with the All Access monthly Membership that costs $44/month.
That said, you don't really need the membership to stream content on your Peloton if you are open to alternative methods. Peloton devices use an Android skin under the hood to power the tablet. Typically, the user interface is restricted to only a few apps and features, but you can sideload other apps using the hidden developer options. The process is a bit complicated, as it requires a computer and tinkering with terminal commands, but the result totally justifies the effort.
Pelotons have native access to Netflix
Peloton Entertainment is a recent addition to the company's fitness products that brings a few popular streaming apps to the subscribed users, though you will need a separate subscription to the streaming services to fully utilize the feature. According to Peloton, the availability of streaming services depends on your location, but you can expect Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube in the U.S. While the in-app experience on the streaming apps is more or less the same, you can still monitor your workout metrics on the Peloton. Apart from streaming, the Entertainment section comes with the Kindle app, allowing you to access e-books or audiobooks. Pelotons also come with Spotify, allowing users to play their favorite workout mix or podcasts while breaking a sweat.
While the addition of Peloton Entertainment is a huge plus, the library of supported apps is limited to a select few. Also, paying $44 monthly above the individual streaming subscription only to access the apps is exorbitantly pricey, especially if you don't enjoy Peloton's fitness content. That said, the Pelotons come with some great hidden features like Lanebreak and fitness lessons on the mobile app with the All Access membership.
Watching Netflix without a Peloton subscription
As Pelotons are essentially Android tablets with a larger screen, they can be easily customized to bypass the restrictions and sideload apps. The best part is that you can stream from any streaming service that loads on a browser. Here's how you can sideload apps like Netflix to your Peloton:
-
Go to the Settings on your Peloton and head to the System settings section under Device settings.
-
Head to the About tablet option and tap the Build Number 7 times. You should see a "You are now a developer" confirmation text.
-
Now, go to the Developer options in the System settings and turn on USB debugging and accept any warning prompts that may appear.
-
Switch to a Windows or Mac computer and download Android's SDK platform tools for your operating system. Meanwhile, connect the Peloton to the computer via a USB cable.
-
Once the platform tools folder is downloaded, open the terminal on your computer. Enter the downloaded folder's location in the terminal with a "cd" command.
-
Type " ./adb devices" to verify the Peloton tablet is connected to the computer.
-
Go to the browser on your computer and download APK files for Nova Launcher and Netflix.
-
Next, enter " ./adb install" followed by the Nova Launcher's file location. You should see a "Performing Streamed Install" on the terminal confirming the installation.
-
Now, press the "P" button on your Peloton, and you should see a prompt to select a preferred launcher. Select the newly installed Nova Launcher on the Always setting to make it the default launcher.
-
Similarly, install the Netflix APK using the terminal.
-
You should see Netflix directly inside the Nova Launcher homepage. Open the app and enter your credentials to stream Netflix.
-
Following the same steps, install the Chrome browser to watch YouTube on your Peloton. You may install streaming apps too, using the same methods.
-
To go back to the native experience, simply open the Peloton app from the new app drawer.
-
To open the Nova launcher again, head to the Device settings inside the Peloton Settings and press the "P" button.