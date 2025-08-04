Yes, You Can Watch Netflix On Your Peloton - Here's How To Make It Work

Peloton products cater to the idea of bringing fitness to the convenience of your home. To make that happen, Peloton products come with massive screens to primarily stream lessons from fitness instructors. The same screens can double down as a gateway to streaming content from popular services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more with Peloton Entertainment. These services come included with the All Access monthly Membership that costs $44/month.

That said, you don't really need the membership to stream content on your Peloton if you are open to alternative methods. Peloton devices use an Android skin under the hood to power the tablet. Typically, the user interface is restricted to only a few apps and features, but you can sideload other apps using the hidden developer options. The process is a bit complicated, as it requires a computer and tinkering with terminal commands, but the result totally justifies the effort.