How To Watch YouTube On Your Peloton

One of the most useful aspects of owning a Peloton is taking advantage of its instructor-guided workouts to help you keep focused and get the most of your exercise sessions, but sometimes the opposite is better — taking your mind off the burn with music or something to watch. After all, the Peloton — which starts at $1,445 and requires a monthly subscription to access its features — comes with a large, built-in display. It's only natural that you'd want to use that screen to watch some TV or YouTube while you pedal.

Advertisement

Previously, the only way to access YouTube using the Peloton touchscreen was by using a little-known developer web browser app that's included for testing purposes. But, this is a cumbersome way of watching content and keeps you from seeing current stats or recording data while the browser is running, which makes it a lot less convenient to use. Fortunately, it's now much easier to access YouTube on your machine's display thanks to Peloton Entertainment.

Peloton has had a rough few years with recalls, layoffs, and revenue loss, so the company is hoping to attract more users with this latest feature, which is available for the Bike, Bike+, Row, Tread, and Tread+ models. Peloton Entertainment allows you to stream content directly to your workout machine from certain platforms, including YouTube.

Advertisement

If you record your favorite shows with YouTube TV, you can also use YouTube TV to access even more content while you exercise. While viewing this content, you'll still have access to on-screen, real-time metrics including distance and heart rate, as well as Just Guidance. This is a curated workout that provides target metrics throughout your session and can automatically adjust incline and resistance (on certain models), but without any distracting instructors intruding in on your entertainment.