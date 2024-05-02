Peloton's Post-Pandemic Dive Continues: More Layoffs, CEO Is Out, And Glitches Abound

Peloton was one of the biggest success stories of the pandemic era, but the company's descent — from recording its first ever profitable quarter to massive recalls — is a cautionary tale, as well. Just over a quarter into 2024, the company's woes have taken another serious turn. Peloton has today announced that it is eliminating 400 roles at the company, which translates to roughly 15% of the company's workforce.

Aside from the obvious reduction in the operational costs that the move will bring, the company hopes that cutting the headcount would also help consolidate resources, improve efficiency, and allow for more targeted workflow. Peloton won't be making any changes to its retail store business. The announcement comes on the same day that the company is announcing its Q1 2024 results.

While the job cuts are not surprising considering the company's fiscal performance in the recent quarters and product-related woes, some key changes are also happening in the leadership roles. Barry McCarthy, who served as the President, CEO, and a key member of the board, is also stepping down from his role. Director Chris Bruzzo and chairperson Karen Boone will serve as the interim CEOs together until the company finds its next chief.

This is the second top-tier leadership exit at Peloton in as many years. In early 2022, Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley stepped down from his role. The departure, which was accompanied by job cuts and the exit of another co-founder's exit, came in the wake of slower sales and mismanagement allegations.