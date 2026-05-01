5 Of The Best Treadmills You Can Buy In 2026

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Treadmills are expensive; there's no way around it. Take a look at any specialized website or forums, and you'll see lists of sub-$1,000 models being called "cheap." Small under-desk treadmills that you can't run on can be cheaper, but unless you're looking exclusively for some desk tech to keep you active while working, you'll have to part with a lot of money.

That's where this list comes in. You don't want to make a purchase this expensive on a whim. And to be frank, you can't exactly trust the companies selling these machines to tell you the whole story, either. Dysfunctional apps, perpetually discounted products, and an anomalous history of injuries; These are all issues you'll find in some top-rated treadmills, and you should be aware of them before confirming your purchase. Don't worry, we'll make sure to mention them.

Before we begin, a word of advice. We based this list on the opinions of consumers and the work of professional treadmill reviewers. We suggest you continue the research yourself before actually buying any of these products, as each machine is bound to have some unexpected limitations that we didn't have time to mention.