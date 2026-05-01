5 Of The Best Treadmills You Can Buy In 2026
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Treadmills are expensive; there's no way around it. Take a look at any specialized website or forums, and you'll see lists of sub-$1,000 models being called "cheap." Small under-desk treadmills that you can't run on can be cheaper, but unless you're looking exclusively for some desk tech to keep you active while working, you'll have to part with a lot of money.
That's where this list comes in. You don't want to make a purchase this expensive on a whim. And to be frank, you can't exactly trust the companies selling these machines to tell you the whole story, either. Dysfunctional apps, perpetually discounted products, and an anomalous history of injuries; These are all issues you'll find in some top-rated treadmills, and you should be aware of them before confirming your purchase. Don't worry, we'll make sure to mention them.
Before we begin, a word of advice. We based this list on the opinions of consumers and the work of professional treadmill reviewers. We suggest you continue the research yourself before actually buying any of these products, as each machine is bound to have some unexpected limitations that we didn't have time to mention.
Peloton Tread+
The $6,695 Peloton Tread+ is one of the most popular products in the niche world of very expensive treadmills. It was positively received by Consumer Reports and TreadmillsReviews.com, but was also covered by PC Mag, a website that doesn't exactly specialize in large domestic appliances. Even we at SlashGear have reviewed the original Peloton Tread. According to pretty much every review, the Peloton Tread+ is one of the best treadmills for domestic use that money can buy. It has a 15% max incline and goes to 12.5 mph, but also comes with a slat-belt, which Peloton claims is gentler on the joints, among other advantages.
The Tread+ is also infamous for having been recalled following various injuries and a child's death. The accidents were deemed to have been caused by a defect in the rear of the treadmill, which allowed it to pull objects, animals, and people to the underside of the product. Since then, Peloton has re-issued the Tread+ with enhanced protection, including a rearguard and a safety sensor. Old models that do not have a rearguard can get one installed by Peloton.
The biggest strength of the Tread+ is in its connectivity and compatibility with premium content. The large screen (32 inches) is hard to justify unless you fork an additional $49 a month for the All-Access Membership, which gives you access to live and on-demand classes, progress tracks, gamified workouts, and a lot more, including stuff that really ought to be included in the price of the machine, like streaming services (which you still have to pay for) and extra connectivity to phone and smartwatch. Reviews swear by Peloton classes, but they're not cheap.
Bowflex BXT8J
Unlike other machines of this size and price, the BXT8J by Bowflex doesn't require a subscription to unlock most of its functions. If you want access to all the workouts in the JRNY app, you'll have to part with $11.99 a month, but the machine is completely usable without it, and you can even use it when it isn't connected to the internet. It has a 15% max incline and goes up to 12 mph.
All in all, this is a relatively affordable treadmill, at $1,300, that doesn't come with a touchscreen (you'll have to supply your own tablet for that) but that has some integration with the JRNY app anyway. If anything, the app is the weak point of this treadmill and other Bowflex machines, as reviews are generally unimpressed with it and customers actively rally against it.
The BXT8J was among Consumer Report's best rated treadmills, with only ease of use lowering its score, but doesn't quite have the best reputation with consumers. Still, you could do a lot worse for a $1,300 home gym treadmill. If nothing else, the warranty is pretty good, with 10 years for the frame and motor. The product is no longer available directly from Bowflex, but that doesn't make it less of a good deal if you can find a model from a distributor.
Horizon 7.0 AT
The Horizon 7.0 AT is almost cheap, for the standards of treadmills, at least. While it's technically priced at $2,100, it seems to be one of these products that's always at a massive discount — so much so that many reviews ignore the full price altogether. It can usually be found for around $1,000. Of course, you get what you pay for. Unlike many other treadmills at this price range or above, there are no native apps integrated directly with the machine, though it is possible to connect the Horizon with a heart rate monitor or with a fitness app through the FTMS Bluetooth protocol.
In practice, this allows you to use the Horizon 7.0 AT as if it was a smart machine by connecting it to a phone or tablet, or keeping it as a "dumb" treadmill. Either way, it comes with a fan, internal speakers (while also working with Bluetooth and AUX), and buttons and wheels as manual controls.
The 7.0 AT supports up to 15% incline and 12 mph. It can be folded up when not in use, which is great, since a full-length treadmill like this takes a lot of space. Last but not least, it includes a lifetime warranty on the frame and the motor, and three years on parts, one of the best warranties of any product on this list.
Sole F80
The Sole F80 is one of the few products on the shortlists for domestic treadmills of both Consumer Reports (it even has a "CR Recommends" badge) and of TreadmillsReviews.com, two websites that we relied on when building this list. It's a little cheaper than other Sole products, like the F85, but doesn't exactly look like it's cutting corners. There's a built-in 10.1-inch screen and a tablet holder, it can be folded up when not in use, the incline goes up to 15% and the speed reaches 12 mph. It's $1,900 at full price, but seems to be very often discounted at $1,799 (so much so that its own product page calls it a $1,799.99 treadmill).
There's a lifetime warranty on the frame and the motor and unlike similar products, you don't need to pay to have access to use the F80's screen with any streaming service you already have access to. The Sole+ app is free and has lots of content, but some reviews say it struggles when compared to other workout fitness apps.
One thing you should be aware of is that some users who had issues with this product couldn't get in contact with customer support, or weren't able to use their warranty immediately. That said, other customers say the exact opposite, so it's hard to tell how common these issues really are. If you're buying a Sole for the lifetime warranty, you may want to do your own research beforehand.
LifeSpan TR1200-GlowUp under-desk treadmill
Even though it's a niche product line, there are a lot of good desk treadmills around. In a few words, these are treadmills small enough to fit below a desk (usually a standing desk), so they don't take a lot of space. If you have a small home or are looking to exercise while getting some work done, they may be a good idea. And if you've decided a desk treadmill fits your needs, the $1,300 Lifespan TR1200-GlowUp is a good option backed by a large brand and great reviews.
Mashable called it "the best productivity hack money can buy," it's one of the few Consumer Reports recommended under-desk treadmills, and it's one of the only ones you can find more than a couple of reviews for. Considering that it's one of the most expensive under-desk treadmills, it's good to have extra assurance that this product actually works. Speaking of, the product is covered by 10 years of warranty for the frame and two for parts. The stats are not exactly impressive, with only 4 mph of max speed and no incline; not that you'd need anything more, since this walking treadmill is not designed for running. The support for up to 330 lb and small footprint of 20x40 inches are the real highlights.
The Lifespan app, on the other hand, is not very good. It has terrible reviews on the App Store and Google Play, and even when it works, its main function is to track performances and customize workouts. If you're planning to use the TR1200 while working, you may not need the app at all.