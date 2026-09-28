LG Makes A Massive 115-Inch TV, But Is It Worth The Massive Price?

The fact that LG makes one of the largest commercially available TVs on the market shouldn't come as a shock. The Korean manufacturer has been at the cutting edge of the market for years and, even a decade ago in 2016, its range-topping Signature G6 model was one of its largest OLED TVs. What might be shocking is just how large the latest range-topping TVs have gotten: in 2016, LG's largest TV had a 77-inch screen, but today, its flagship QNED92B Mini LED 4K Smart TV has a massive 115-inch display.

This latest release comes with a correspondingly massive price tag of $12,999.99, putting it well out of reach for all but the wealthiest TV buyers. Anyone who does decide to cough up the cash gets to enjoy the benefits of LG's latest AI-powered 4K upscaling technology, as well as Motion Booster 330 technology for gamers, with VRR up to 165Hz. Film fans will also appreciate the integrated Filmmaker mode and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The screen uses QNED rather than OLED, which combines LG's QNED color technology with Mini LED backlighting for an even more vibrant picture than the brand's older TVs.

If you simply want one of the best and are prepared to pay for it, you could purchase the latest LG TV and be fairly confident that it's about as good as they get in 2026. That is, of course, if you can stomach the idea of spending an amount of money on a TV that could otherwise get you a used car.