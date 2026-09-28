5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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No matter the tool brand, it's always a treat scoring a good deal. This is especially true when talking about one of the biggest, most trusted, and most durable tool brands around, DeWalt. Though the brand's offerings see use in home workshops and on jobsites alike, the fact remains that building a DeWalt collection can prove an incredibly pricey proposition. Fortunately, sales like those going on throughout September 2026 give customers a chance to buy up some of those tools they've had their eyes on, as well as those they might not have, at a discount.
Looking through the DeWalt catalog, there are some tempting sales to consider. They're pretty easy to take advantage of, too, since these deals are available through some of the biggest names in power tool sales. The likes of Amazon, Home Depot — where the exclusive brand Ryobi has numerous deeply-discounted tools in September 2026 in its own right — and Lowe's have these tools in spades, both online and at their physical locations. That's not to say it's impossible for these to sell out, but these being some of the largest hardware chains around with deep inventories certainly helps your odds of scoring DeWalt tools during these current sales.
There are a few notable DeWalt tool sales this September, some more impressive than others. These are some of the biggest discounts around this month, how much they shave off the regular retail price, and what you get for the money should you jump on them.
DeWalt 20V Max grease gun - 41% off
Though not the most essential power tool out there, there are lots of options for grease guns on the market. Harbor Freight has its share of grease guns, and you can get them through sources like Amazon as well. In fact, the ongoing sales on the DeWalt brand have shaved a good amount of money off of a grease gun model. Via Amazon, you can save 41% on the DeWalt 20V Max cordless grease gun, bringing it down from $229.00 to $134.99. It unfortunately lacks a 20V battery to operate, but once you get one and get the tool up and running, it seems to be a relatively portable, capable model.
This grease gun comes with a 42-inch hose and weighs 8 pounds. In terms of what it can do, it appears to pack a lot into its 20.63 by 9.94 by 4.81-inch frame. This grease gun claims a maximum of 10,000 PSI with the ability to push out 5 ounces of grease per minute. Integrated features include a footrest for when the tool is set aside, as well as an LED to aid in dark or otherwise low-visibility jobs. With a charged battery, it's advertised as able to run through 16 grease canisters before needing the battery replaced, so suffice to say it's intended for some heavy-duty jobs.
DeWalt 20V Max grinder - 44% off
Whether you're in need of a good tool for cutting, sanding, polishing, or grinding, a cordless grinder could be just the tool for you. As it happens, September 2026 could be a good month to finally invest in one, seeing as DeWalt has one of its models on sale at a pretty respectable percentage. The DeWalt 20V Max XR cordless grinder is marked down by 44% for a limited time, bringing it from $448.00 to $249.00 at Home Depot. That makes for a price reduction of $199.00, and seeing as the grinder comes with a 20V 6 Ah battery, this is an excellent deal, and definitely worth considering.
At any price, this grinder kit claims to have some impressive stats. It's said to deliver 1,590 max watts out and a no-load speed of up to 9,000 RPM with its brushless motor, also bringing a built-in anti-rotation measure to prevent excessive motion while the tool is in use. This model is compatible with disc sizes between 4 1/2 and 5 inches, in addition to working with DeWalt's Tool Connect tracking and cataloging system — with the attachment of a separate Tool Connect chip, of course. If you don't already have one, you'll just need to acquire a compatible DeWalt charger for the rechargeable battery, as well as whatever discs you'll need to get your next job done.
DeWalt 20V Max cordless jobsite blower - 45% off
Whether you're cleaning up leaves, blowing away grass clippings, or just trying to avoid using a rake, a good blower can go a long way on the job. If you want to try a new model from DeWalt, a great opportunity to do so without breaking the bank has presented itself. Through Home Depot, the DeWalt 20V Max cordless jobsite blower has dropped by 45% this September. It was previously $179.00 but now costs $99.00, saving you a cool $80. For that reduced cost, it promises plenty of value.
Per Home Depot, at $99.00, you'll receive a relatively light 3-pound blower that's 12.625 inches long, and it comes with three nozzle attachments. It has three speed options, a variable speed trigger for further control within those settings, and an advertised maximum air flow of 100 cubic feet per minute. The most notable downside is that this tool lacks a 20V battery and charger to get it up and running. At least this is part of the DeWalt 20V line, though, meaning that if you already have 20V Max batteries, or those from the 20V Max XR line, they're guaranteed to work with this tool.
DeWalt Xtreme cordless ratchet wrench - 50% off
More often than not, a regular ratchet or hand wrench will get the job done either attaching or removing a nut or bolt. However, if you need more speed and power, a powered ratchet wrench could be a worthwhile investment. Now's a good time to add one to your collection, too, seeing as the DeWalt Xtreme cordless 3/8-inch ratchet wrench is on a big sale through Lowe's. The tool typically costs $199.00, but for a limited time this September, it's reduced by a whopping 50% to $99.00. Especially at that price, it's another great DeWalt 12-volt tool worth buying.
For that reduced price tag, you get the DeWalt Xtreme cordless ratchet, with a 3/8-inch chuck on the end. It provides up to 60 lb-ft of torque, has a no-load speed of zero to 250 RPM, and has a variable speed trigger and LED light to adapt to your next job. With all of that said, there is one major letdown with this item — you do still need to acquire the 12V DeWalt battery and charger to power this tool up, which does shrink the amount of savings you're actually getting. For those that already have them, though, this remains an excellent deal.
DeWalt 20V Max oscillating multitool kit - 55% off
As the name suggests, an oscillating multitool can help out in various situations. Thus, it can be a power tool collection essential, especially if you manage to find one on sale. For instance, for the month of September 2026, the DeWalt 20V Max XR oscillating multitool kit is on an impressively deep discount through Home Depot. At 55% off, the price for this set has gone from $219.00 to just $99.00. That's $120.00 in savings, which is a pretty remarkable drop for all that you get in this set beyond the titular tool.
First and foremost, the oscillating multitool seems a strong tool collection addition. The brushless motor achieves as high as 20,000 oscillations per minute, the blade's oscillation range is 1.6 degrees, and there are various speed settings for refined use. Elements like the quick, wrench-free change accessory system and built-in LED are intended to improve workflow, too. As mentioned, there's more to this buy than the multitool as well. A 20V 1.5 Ah Max battery, battery charger, two different blades, and an accessory adapter all tag along. To top it off, all of this comes in a DeWalt-branded job bag to keep everything together and safe.