5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026

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No matter the tool brand, it's always a treat scoring a good deal. This is especially true when talking about one of the biggest, most trusted, and most durable tool brands around, DeWalt. Though the brand's offerings see use in home workshops and on jobsites alike, the fact remains that building a DeWalt collection can prove an incredibly pricey proposition. Fortunately, sales like those going on throughout September 2026 give customers a chance to buy up some of those tools they've had their eyes on, as well as those they might not have, at a discount.

Looking through the DeWalt catalog, there are some tempting sales to consider. They're pretty easy to take advantage of, too, since these deals are available through some of the biggest names in power tool sales. The likes of Amazon, Home Depot — where the exclusive brand Ryobi has numerous deeply-discounted tools in September 2026 in its own right — and Lowe's have these tools in spades, both online and at their physical locations. That's not to say it's impossible for these to sell out, but these being some of the largest hardware chains around with deep inventories certainly helps your odds of scoring DeWalt tools during these current sales.

There are a few notable DeWalt tool sales this September, some more impressive than others. These are some of the biggest discounts around this month, how much they shave off the regular retail price, and what you get for the money should you jump on them.