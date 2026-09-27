8 Highly-Rated TV Antennas That Work Right Out Of The Box
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Cord cutters have usually relied on streaming services and live streaming apps to fill the void once occupied by cable TV. For the most part, this has served people well, but the rising cost and number of streaming services has forced many people to wonder whether these platforms are really worth the investment. If you find yourself wanting a cheap alternative to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV, and Peacock, it might be time to use a digital TV antenna.
Depending on your location and the kind of content you consume, a TV antenna can let you access all the content you need without all the unwanted extra options. It may also sound appealing if you feel nostalgic for flipping through channels to watch movies and TV shows. That being said, a lot of antennas can be a downright pain to set up. If you don't want to spend your valuable time — and money, if you resort to a professional's help — assembling these devices, here are some convenient and reliable TV antennas that will work from the moment you plug them in.
Antennas Direct Clearstream 4Max
If you live in the suburbs and want an outdoor antenna, the Antennas Direct Clearstream 4Max could be an excellent pick. All it takes is five minutes — just set this antenna up on its 20-inch mast, and the multi-directional ultra high frequency (UHF) design will ensure that you can enjoy the strongest signal quality possible, regardless of what direction it's facing. If your house is perfect for setting up this antenna, you can use the J-pole that comes with this purchase to mount it to the side of your house. Just make sure you use the sealing pads if you're screwing this antenna to your roof, to prevent any water from seeping into your house when it rains. The screws can also be prone to rusting, so either apply a protective coating from time to time or keep some replacement screws handy in case you miss a few rounds of maintenance.
While you can get this antenna with a mast and reflector for $134.99, we recommend shelling out a bit extra for an additional amplifier, too. The antenna apparently has great reception, but the amplifier will help in receiving weaker signals properly and expanding the number of channels you can surf. However, it should perform admirably in poor weather conditions, so don't worry about harsh winds or storms affecting your TV viewing experience all that much.
Channel Master Flatenna 35
People who want a convenient indoor antenna that sticks to a surface and provides you with enough reception to browse channels might love what the Channel Master Flatenna 35 brings to the table. At $35, this is easily one of the cheapest antennas you can get your hands on, though the Amplified version seems an even better bet. $59 isn't a huge jump in price, and the amplifier will probably be a must-have for people who want to surf as many channels as possible, especially the ones with weak signals.
The Channel Master Flatenna 35 features an understated, minimalist design. You can use double-sided tape or thumbtacks to pin it to a wall or window, and it shouldn't look out of place. Earlier Flatenna 35 models had a non-removable coaxial cable that was 6 feet long, but this issue has been rectified in the current model, which comes with a 12-foot coaxial cable that is removable. With a range of 35 miles, you should get access to a bunch of channels as long as you place this indoor antenna in an optimal location.
Winegard FlatWave Amped
Indoor antennas can be a bit of a mixed bag. Your location and the walls of your house play a huge role in determining overall signal quality. However, it you don't want an outdoor antenna, the best indoor TV antennas out there can still provide excellent range and strong reception. The Winegard FlatWave Amped may possibly check all the boxes, offering a simple setup and crisp picture quality. The non-amplified variants of this antenna with ranges of either 30 or 40 miles are decent in their own right, but cord cutters who don't want to make extra compromises will probably gravitate toward the $59.99 amplified variant that boasts a range of 60 miles.
If you don't have too many power outlets, the built-in amplifier can conveniently plug into your TV's USB port, though that may make cable management more of a priority. The unit comes with a bunch of 3M Command strips to make it easy to mount on a window or a wall. While the flat design is pretty low-key, some people may not be fans of a large square hanging in their room. Of course, that's all ultimately a matter of personal preference — you may not care either way once the Winegard FlatWave Amped is set up and raring to go.
Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse
Yet another gadget that cord cutters will want to have in their homes, the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse is as easy to set up as they come. First, download the Antenna Point app and figure out the direction of any broadcast towers. Once this is done, place the ClearStream Eclipse as high as possible in your room on a wall that's facing these towers. Use the adhesive provided in the box to affix the antenna. Finally, run a scan on your TV, and you should get the signal of as many channels as you can receive.
The claimed range of more than 50 miles is impressive, and no doubt due to the antenna's built-in amplifier. It should make tapping into UHF signals in metro cities and the suburbs a cinch. The reversible black-and-white design is also a neat addition, and it should help the antenna blend into the background of your home. If the coaxial cable isn't long enough, you can detach it and use a longer cable. This replaceable aspect should help improve the longevity of the ClearStream Eclipse, too.
If all that isn't enough, the ClearStream Eclipse also comes with a TV tuner, so there will be no need for you to pick one up separately. The antenna even offers DVR features. If the initial cost of $49.99 seems a bit high, the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse is also on sale at the time of writing, so it could be yours for $34.99.
Antennas Direct ClearStream Flex Amplified
Antennas Direct is clearly deep into making TV antennas, with the ClearStream Flex Amplified being yet another potentially compelling antenna and amplifier combo. With a range of more than 50 miles, the installation process is very simple. Just stick the antenna to a wall or window facing the closest broadcast towers — again, the Antenna Point app will help you out here — and run a scan to access all the televisions within the ClearStream Flex Amplified's range.
The Sure Grip feature that comes in the package makes this antenna even easier to instal. This adhesive strip can be placed and removed as many times as you wish. It won't ruin the plaster of your wall, nor will it lose its grip. Even if it gets dirty, all you need to do is clean it with water, and the stickiness will still be maintained. The antenna's reversible black-and-white will help it blend into a living room, though some feel it's a bit too wide, so it may stick out no matter what you do.
Of course, ultimately it's the performance of this antenna that matters the most, and the ClearStream Flex Amplified shouldn't disappoint. The in-line amplifier, called the Volt Switch, can be toggled on or off easily. The antenna's reception itself is also strong, which should make for excellent picture quality and a great viewing experience. The $49.99 price tag may seem a bit too high, but it's a one time investment, compared to recurring monthly streaming service fees.
Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro
If you think paying anything above $50 is overkill for an indoor antenna, the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro's $68.99 price won't make a great first impression. However, look past that, and you may decide that this amplified antenna is worth the cost. An admirable range of 65 miles, excellent 1080p reception, and a detachable 16-foot-long coaxial cable are all notable perks that make the Mohu Supreme Pro pretty compelling compared its competition.
The antenna is very easy to stick on a wall or window, courtesy of the Velcro-esque straps and push pins that come bundled with it. The amplifier is placed on the base antenna and uses LED lights to show signal strength. Just make sure your TV includes a USB port — or you have a port placed near the antenna — since the amplifier needs it for power to function properly. For people who live slightly farther away from the city, the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro's longer range could be a must-have.
Antennas Direct ClearStream 2Max
Indoor-outdoor antennas with lengthy ranges are designed for suburban households that want access to a decent array of channels, and the Antennas Direct ClearStream 2Max is a noteworthy option to keep in mind. We highly recommend placing this as high as possible to enjoy the best signal strength possible — ideally on your roof and on top of the 20-inch mast provided with the antenna. Alternatively, a tall enough house can make do with a regular stand, which is sturdy enough to keep this antenna upright and free from any harm in adverse weather conditions. However, you shouldn't have to worry about the antenna losing signal in the rain — the ClearStream 2Max can still get an adequate level of reception in such a scenario.
This antenna can also pivot on its base, great for making quick adjustments if you're not getting enough channels. At $89.99, the ClearStream 2Max is certainly more expensive than most of the dedicated indoor antennas we've mentioned. However, when compared to other indoor-outdoor variants, it's very reasonably priced and boasts excellent signal reception. Watching the channel of your choice in 1080p will be easier than ever with this antenna.
Televes Dinova Boss Mix
While not quite as expensive as the Antennas Direct Clearstream 4Max, the Televes Dinova Boss Mix is still pretty pricey. As only the second antenna we've recommended to cross the $100 price range, it's only natural to wonder how this antenna justifies retailing for $129.95. The answer is pretty straightforward: claims of brilliant picture quality, long range, and an easy setup process.
Unfortunately, this antenna doesn't come with a coaxial cable, so make sure you have one handy during the setup process. The Dinova Boss Mix is quite a bit smaller than other outdoor antennas, so people who don't want something that really stands out on their roof all the time may prefer it. That being said, you shouldn't take this antenna if you're too far away from the main city. A range of 50 miles is decent if you live close to major broadcasting towers, but plenty of people don't.
Methodology
A diverse mix of indoor and outdoor TV antennas was chosen for this list, all of which have a setup process that takes 10 minutes or less. To ensure high-quality recommendations, we made these antennas all had good reviews that were either qualitative — positive recommendations — or quantitative — with scores of 4 out of 5 or 8 out of 10 and higher — across two or more professional review outlets. These publications include Antenna Land, PCWorld, The Gadgeteer, Tom's Guide, CNET, Audioholics, Long Range Signal, TechRadar, What to Watch, The Free TV Project, and Solid Signal.