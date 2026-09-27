8 Highly-Rated TV Antennas That Work Right Out Of The Box

Yet another gadget that cord cutters will want to have in their homes, the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse is as easy to set up as they come. First, download the Antenna Point app and figure out the direction of any broadcast towers. Once this is done, place the ClearStream Eclipse as high as possible in your room on a wall that's facing these towers. Use the adhesive provided in the box to affix the antenna. Finally, run a scan on your TV, and you should get the signal of as many channels as you can receive.

The claimed range of more than 50 miles is impressive, and no doubt due to the antenna's built-in amplifier. It should make tapping into UHF signals in metro cities and the suburbs a cinch. The reversible black-and-white design is also a neat addition, and it should help the antenna blend into the background of your home. If the coaxial cable isn't long enough, you can detach it and use a longer cable. This replaceable aspect should help improve the longevity of the ClearStream Eclipse, too.

If all that isn't enough, the ClearStream Eclipse also comes with a TV tuner, so there will be no need for you to pick one up separately. The antenna even offers DVR features. If the initial cost of $49.99 seems a bit high, the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse is also on sale at the time of writing, so it could be yours for $34.99.