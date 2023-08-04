5 Of The Best Indoor TV Antennas
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although many people ditched their TV antenna to move on to more modern setups, it's making a return as people continue to ditch cable. Moving away from cable into streaming services means you're leaving a lot of channels on the table unless you pick up YouTube TV or the Hulu with Live TV package. If you're missing the local broadcasting networks, you can pick up a pair of TV antennas for cheap.
There are many different options out there depending on your needs, and they all vary by price. If you're looking for something short-range, then you can save a few dollars. If you want to pick up a long-range signal, you'll have to loosen up the purse strings a bit. Whatever you might be feeling, there's something out there for you. Cutting the cord doesn't mean you have to live without TV events such as the Grammys, Oscars, or news networks.
Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna
Retailing around $40, the Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna is one of the best options available for people not looking to break the bank. Boasting a 250-mile range, the antenna has no issues picking nearby signals, so there's nothing to worry about there. It also has 4K resolution support, although that's unlikely to come into play a whole lot if you're sticking with local TV broadcasts.
A major selling point is this antenna is the fact it comes with an 18-foot-long cable meaning you're not going to be tethered to a specific part of your house. This should mean your TV can stay right where it is, but you will have to rescan for channels each time you move the antenna around. The manufacturer does say you have to switch to the short-range option if you're within 35 miles of the broadcast tower. Other than that, this is a perfect antenna for you.
ANTAN Indoor Window HDTV Antenna
The ANTAN Indoor Window HDTV Antenna comes in at a cheaper $13.99, but it does have some limitations when compared to the Gesobyte option. For starters, it comes with a 16.5-foot cable. That's still more than enough for many people, but it could be something to watch out for because having it not reach where it needs to would be very disappointing. Another big thing to be aware of is the 40-mile reception range. If you're near a tower, then you won't have to worry.
If all of that sounds like it'll work for you, then you can save a few bucks and go for this option. You'll be able to grab the same resolutions as some more expensive options, but network broadcasts won't be able to take full advantage of that. Just make sure you get this mounted as high as you can in your house for maximum efficiency.
1byone Amplified HD Digita TV Antenna
For about $30, depending on sales, you can pick up the 1byone Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna. Like the other options so far, you can get 4K resolution support if you're looking for it. This antenna boasts a 200-mile range with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable, so there's a lot of flexibility, even if it's not 18 feet. Also, like the other options, this is a small device that can be mounted with ease without being in the way of anything. All you'll have to do is plug into the coaxial port on your TV, and you're good to go.
You'll want to make sure it's mounted high on your wall or by a window for the best connection, and that shouldn't be a huge problem with such a long cord. From there, just scan for the channels and start watching TV within a matter of minutes.
Mohu Leaf 30 Indoor TV Antenna
For $40, you can get your hands on the Mohu Leaf 30 Indoor TV Antenna. This only boasts a 40-mile range, so make sure you're near a tower if you plan on snagging this. It comes with a 10-foot coaxial cable, making it the shortest on the list. Where this antenna does stand out is its ability to blend in with the environment. It can be flipped around to be either a black or white square on your wall, so pick what fits best with your decor.
It will work just like all the other options on the list, so the main draw to this one is its aesthetic. If you're within the 40-mile range of a tower, it's a perfect option for you. You can bump up to a more expensive option with a 65-mile range, but that'll take you into the $90 price range.
Antennas Direct ClearStream FLEX Amplified Indoor TV Antenna
The Antennas Direct ClearStream Flex antenna is another reversible pattern, meaning you can tailor it to what looks best in your home. It's also paper thin, so it wouldn't be sticking out too much from the wall if that's a concern for you. The range is just around 50 miles, which is shorter than some of the other options. It should work just fine if you're in an urban area next to a tower. It comes with a 12-foot cable, so there's a decent amount of flexibility for placement.
As you experiment with different placements on your wall, you will have to rescan for channels each time, just like with the other antennas. If you really want to make sure this blends in with your decorations, you can opt for a wall frame that will cover up the antenna completely with some pictures. This will bump up the price by a few bucks, but it can be worth it if you want to hide the antenna. It costs $66 without and $70 with a frame, making the Antennas the most expensive choice on this list.