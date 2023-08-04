5 Of The Best Indoor TV Antennas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although many people ditched their TV antenna to move on to more modern setups, it's making a return as people continue to ditch cable. Moving away from cable into streaming services means you're leaving a lot of channels on the table unless you pick up YouTube TV or the Hulu with Live TV package. If you're missing the local broadcasting networks, you can pick up a pair of TV antennas for cheap.

There are many different options out there depending on your needs, and they all vary by price. If you're looking for something short-range, then you can save a few dollars. If you want to pick up a long-range signal, you'll have to loosen up the purse strings a bit. Whatever you might be feeling, there's something out there for you. Cutting the cord doesn't mean you have to live without TV events such as the Grammys, Oscars, or news networks.