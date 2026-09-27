5 Gadgets You'll Want When Traveling Without Wi-Fi

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Traveling without Wi-Fi in this era may seem a little improbable, but there are still many places in the U.S. and across the world that have limited signal or no service altogether, especially when traveling outside the reach of your carrier. There are plenty of trips organized with the intent of getting away from Wi-Fi, like camping adventures where the main goal is to connect with nature and the people you're traveling with. Whether your adventures away from Wi-Fi are intentional or not, there are a few gadgets that you might want to keep on hand in case you get bored.

We wanted to round up some gadgets that don't require an internet connection to function and are small and useful for travelers, adding either fun or practical value to your trip. These little devices aren't meant to replace the connection you can get from sharing experiences with your travel companions and the locals, but instead to augment your travels, allowing you to check out and relax with a book, a video game, or something else off Wi-Fi.