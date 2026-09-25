Why The US Military Cleverly Built A Drone Specifically To Get Shot Down

Within the realm of today's conflicts, drones have become increasingly associated with kinetic targeting. Every step of the targeting cycle, from reconnaissance through surveillance to munition delivery, has emerged as a key arena for drone employment. However, one of the most ingenious early uses of an unmanned system was considerably stranger. This drone's mission wasn't to deliver a munition, but to deliberately fly into the engagement envelope of an enemy surface-to-air missile.

Throughout the early stages of the Vietnam War, American intelligence agencies were desperate to develop a technical understanding of the Soviet-designed S-75 Dvina, more commonly known by its NATO designation, the SA-2 Guideline. The problem was that some of the most valuable command and fuzing signals were difficult to collect from a safe distance. These generally operated at higher frequencies, were particularly short-ranged, or were shaped into specific directional beams, making conventional stand-off collection difficult.

The answer came in the form of the Ryan Model 147D/E. Derived from the Firebee target-drone, the Model 147D, and later the 147E, were specialized electronic-intelligence (ELINT) collection drones designed to collect radar signals, a concept that was quickly termed "SAM sniffing".

The 147D/E carried specialized ELINT collection equipment and were fitted with radar beacons intended to mimic high-value American targets. They also carried radio equipment, enabling collected information to be relayed to a Boeing ERB-47H operating outside of the SA-2's envelope. The overall technique was relatively simple, albeit requiring substantial indifference to the survival of the 147D/E. Put the drone and its collection equipment inside the guidance track of the missile, record every frequency and pulse duration from identification through terminal guidance to detonation, and send as much on as possible before the missile triggered its 400-lb high explosive warhead.