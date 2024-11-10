What Are Wild Weasel Jets And Why Is Their Job So Important?

Wild Weasel missions aren't for the faint of heart, and even though the jets responsible for them are remarkable, they're still risky. They require Wild Weasels to fly into enemy territory ahead of strike forces to destroy, in the case of the Vietnam War, SAMs, but more broadly, any form of enemy weapon and radar that could take out incoming jets. Best case scenario: they destroy all of their weaponry and radar targets on their initial pass or, at the very least, intimidate the enemy into backing down. Regardless, they stick around as support for the strike force until their mission is complete.

It's no stretch to say that Wild Weasels proved crucial to any Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, or SEAD, Air Force operation. Without them, strike forces in war zones would have to contend not only with enemies in the air but those on the ground, which are more difficult to combat. They save lives, all while very much risking their own. During the Vietnam War, it wasn't uncommon for Wild Weasels to act as bait for SAMs, goading them into firing and revealing their location so they could be more easily spotted and destroyed. All in all, 34 Wild Weasels were lost during the war, with 19 pilots becoming prisoners of war.

Despite the dangers, pilots throughout multiple decades have taken on the Wild Weasel name. They've put their lives on the line to protect their fellow pilots and countrymen, doing so in several different aircraft.

