6 Of The Strangest Fighter Jets Of All Time

When people generally think about fighter jets, they envision something sleek, easy on the eyes, and streamlined. The majority of modern fighter jets look relatively similar, with a few exceptions. Obviously, the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-22 Raptor look nothing alike, but the Raptor and F-35 Lightning II definitely share some features in the looks department.

However, every once in a while, aircraft manufacturers decide to draw outside of the lines. Oftentimes these outlandish designs don't make it much further than the prototype phase — some don't even get off the ground for their first test flight — but they contribute a great deal to aviation development, nonetheless. It's important to know what doesn't work, after all.

Many of the weirdest-looking planes came about in the '40s and '50s following World War II, when air superiority became a significant priority. At the time, jet engines were relatively new and aircraft manufacturers didn't know which designs would be most efficient. Some Planes used a combination of prop and jet engines, while others utilized two types of turbojet engines, and some simply sported bizarre airframes.

