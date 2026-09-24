What AMD GPU Offers Xbox Series X-Level Performance?

Modern consoles share a lot in common with PCs, unlike the early days of gaming where consoles had more bespoke hardware. The line between consoles and PCs may even get blurrier, as it's rumored Microsoft's next console – tentatively known as Project Helix – may be a PC in all but name. Then there's the Steam Machine, which actually is a PC housed in a case about the size of a GameCube. It's hard to imagine that once upon a time, early consoles like the Magnavox Odyssey only used analog circuits, rather than GPUs.

Current generation consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 use a semi-custom SoC (system on a chip) that uses AMD's Zen 2 CPU architecture and the RDNA 2 GPU architecture. The semi-custom nature of these chips means AMD uses its existing IP as the building blocks, and its partners like Sony and Microsoft are able to have some level of proprietary silicon on top of that, making it unique to that console. This is an effective middle ground between using an existing product and developing an entirely custom design, which would take much longer to bring to market.

The Xbox Series X SoC uses eight Zen 2 CPU cores and 52 RDNA 2 CUs (Compute Units), with a total of 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The RDNA 2 GPU runs at 1.825 GHz and is able to deliver roughly 12 TFLOPS of compute power. This makes the AMD Radeon 6700 XT its closest relative, based on specs and performance. Even though these two share some similar DNA, it's not exactly apples to apples. There's a lot of nuance – memory bandwidth, clock speeds, and API efficiency – that can greatly impact performance, even if the on-paper specs are similar.