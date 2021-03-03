AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT detailed with March release date

This week AMD revealed the new RX 6700 XT graphics processor for the masses. This machine works with 12GB GDDR6 with AMD Infinity Cache, 40 compute units, and everything a gamer needs to roll with 1440p resolution gaming and “ultra-high frame rates.” This card rolls with AMD FidelityFX, Radeon Image Sharpening, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Radeon Boost VRS, and both Radeon Anti-lag and AMD FreeSync tech.

This GPU connects with PCIe 4.0 pin tech, and standard 8+6 pin power connectors. You’ll find a single DisplayPort 1.4 port, HDMI 2.1 with 4K120 and 8K60 support, and more. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has a 267mm length and is a 2-slot size card.

We’ve got a base frequency at 2321 Mhz, boost up to 2581 Mhz, with a game frequency up to 2424 Mhz. We’ve got 40 ray accelerators, up to 165.2 GP/s peak pixel fill-rate, and up to 413 GT/s peak texture fill-rate. This card has 26.43 TFLOPs peak half precision computer, 13.21 TFLOPs peak single precision compute performance. The card rolls with 160 texture units, 2560 stream processors, and 64 ROPs.

This GPU has 96MB Infinity Cache and up to 384 GB/s memory bandwidth with its 12GB GDDR6 memory (192-bit). Power requirements for desktop are 230W, with minimum PSU recommendation at 650W. AMD suggests it’ll work with 1440p at max settings aat 165Hz – so we’ll see!

The presentation of this GPU was made by AMD Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Graphics Business Unit, Scott Herkelman. He introduced this, the newest part of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series family of graphics cards, complete with AMD RDNA 2 architecture at its core.

This new GPU will be available starting on its release date March 18, 2021 with AMD and 3rd-party manufacturers. It’ll be released for a price of $479 USD. NOTE: That’s approximately $20 less than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

ODD SIDENOTE: AMD used the same countdown screen as Sony does for their most recent State of Play streams. Was this a default sort of countdown animation purchased from the same source, or is something deeper at work?