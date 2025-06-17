What Is A System On A Chip (SoC), And What Is It Used For?

With every new smartphone release, the spotlight does not usually fall on the System on a Chip (SoC) powering the device. New and innovative features attract the most attention. It's only when the dust settles that general consumers start to notice what's the most important — the microchip system. An SoC is an integrated circuit that unifies and controls all the major components of an electronic system or device. To put it simply, it acts like the human brain, regulating all operations and ensuring that all functions are performed correctly.

Despite its small size, an SoC is considered a system because it consolidates different important components, including a central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), memory, input/output ports, wireless connectivity modems like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and more recently, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware. The main goal of housing all these components in a compact packaging is to centralize processing and control functions, on top of reducing energy consumption and saving space inside the devices they power. This setup is different from traditional computing systems with separate chips or circuit boards for different functions and features.

SoCs are fabricated using semiconductor technology, and they rely on a single substrate (silicon) to embed their entire functionality. Such design streamlines communication between components and allows for faster data transfer, reduced latency, and improved power efficiency. This explains why Apple's M-series chips can deliver high-quality performance despite low power draw. The same can be said of the Snapdragon chips owned and made by Qualcomm.