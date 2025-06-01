Why You Don't Need To Upgrade To The RTX 5090 If You Already Have An RTX 4090

Nvidia's RTX 5090 is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful graphics cards for your gaming PC. In terms of raw performance and capabilities, it's the fastest graphics card right now. That makes it a tempting pick for just about anybody with a spacious budget, from demanding gamers to content creators. However, there are many reasons why you don't need to buy one, and those reasons are only amplified if you already own an RTX 4090. As a PC builder and GPU expert, I've spent the better part of the last decade covering every graphics card launch. Based on my experience, I'm here to tell you to save your money and skip the RTX 5090 if you already have the last-gen flagship.

Advertisement

The temptation is real; I fully get that. I write about graphics cards day in, day out, and I am fighting a constant battle against my own common sense when it comes to buying new upgrades. Still, I know that some upgrades make more sense than others, and right now, most people don't need an RTX 5090, especially if they already own an RTX 4090. On paper, we're looking at two different graphics cards. The switch to a new generation, a different process node, and a boost to specs gave the RTX 5090 a whole new set of capabilities.

Let's not forget the switch to Deep Learning Super Sampling 4 (DLSS 4), which dials up the frame generation from 2x to 4x. DLSS 4 is perhaps the biggest pro of upgrading to NVIDIA's new RTX 50-series, but in the RTX 5090, its impact is diminished by the fact that the GPU hardly needs it. It can handle everything without those extra AI-generated frames.

Advertisement