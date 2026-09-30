3 Alternatives To Harbor Freight's Towable Backhoe

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If a backhoe isn't on your Christmas list this year, you're probably not alone. You may have a shovel, rake, and electric equipment like a mower or leaf blower in your garage, but most of us live our entire lives without ever purchasing such large landscaping equipment. That being said, this expensive piece of equipment can be useful even if you aren't sitting on several acres of land.

A small backhoe has a multitude of uses, from digging trenches and clearing land of trees, stumps, and other debris, to digging ponds and removing debris. If you find yourself doing any of these jobs by hand or with smaller tools, you'll probably quickly realize that these big projects require a bigger tool. You can rent backhoes, but those rental fees can quickly add up, and your project will face a strict time limit. Purchasing a portable backhoe will allow you complete projects in your time after only one, albeit rather large, investment, and easily move the equipment around your land with an ATV or tractor.

Harbor Freight sells a towable backhoe from Central Machinery for $3,000, and while the price may be right, it may not be the perfect choice for everyone. Here are three alternatives to Harbor Freight's offering that may better meet your needs.