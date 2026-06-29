Backhoe Vs Excavator: How Are These Heavy-Duty Machines Different?

A backhoe is part of the excavation family of machines, but there are several differences between it and an excavator. To be clear, not every model of backhoe or excavator is massive like those you might see on a construction site. There are smaller versions of these pieces of heavy equipment, like micro tractor loader backhoes and mini excavators, which are all coincidentally part of the list of things you probably didn't know you could rent from Home Depot.

The foundation of a backhoe is often a tractor, with a bucket attached to an arm on the rear end in addition to a front loader on the other. These two sections of a backhoe work well together, as the rear bucket digs, and then the front loader scoops up the loose material. Additionally, there are a variety of attachments you can fit to a backhoe, such as for snow plowing and compacting. Because many backhoes are smaller than excavators, they can maneuver into tighter spaces and are easier to transport, with many even able to drive along roads safely.

An excavator typically outperforms a backhoe in the digging department, as they can get their scoop deeper and reach further (with a few exceptions), making it a better choice for large scale projects. Unlike a backhoe, which is restricted to around 200 degrees of rotation, an excavator can easily spin all the way around. Essentially, excavators are designed for jobs well beyond the scope of a backhoe. Specialized excavator machines like the truly gargantuan Bagger 293, which weighs over 15,600 tons, are among the biggest excavators ever built.