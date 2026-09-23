10 Brands Owned By Energizer

In today's economic landscape, companies aren't always what they seem. In fact, a company like Amazon isn't just one but a collection of brands. This has become increasingly common; there are often labels within labels, like a nesting doll of consumerism. Take Energizer, for instance.

The Energizer brand, famous for high-quality consumer batteries and pink bunnies, is only one brand under the umbrella of a larger company called Energizer Holdings, Inc. Known for a mascot that is as memorable as it is cute and tenacious (he just keeps going and going), the company's history is complicated, involving mergers and acquisitions enough to leave most consumers scratching their heads.

Like a handful of companies in a trench coat, there are a wide range of subsidiaries all under the Energizer umbrella. Some of those also produce batteries, so even when you're not buying an Energizer battery, you might be buying one produced by the company. Energizer also has a foothold in automotive products from engine fluids to cleaning supplies and more. Whether you're hoping to become a more well-informed consumer or you're just curious, here are ten brands you may not know are owned by Energizer.