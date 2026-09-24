Hyundai Motor Is Getting In On The Nuclear Fusion Game

Global demand for electricity is forecast to keep on rising in the coming years, and researchers are exploring a variety of new ways to meet that demand. Nuclear fusion is seen by many as a promising new avenue for development, and a string of startups are racing to be the first to commercialize the emerging technology. In late 2025, researchers in Japan claimed to have solved one of fusion energy's biggest mysteries, but there are still plenty of hurdles that startups face before fusion plants can be built.

Despite the challenges, some startups have drawn up plans to begin construction of their plants within the next decade. One of the leading startups is Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), which recently announced that it had secured new investment during its latest funding round. That investment came from Hyundai Motor Group, the company that's responsible for the Hyundai and Kia car brands, as well as the upmarket Genesis brand.

CFS did not disclose the exact amount that Hyundai committed to invest, but said that the deal came as part of a larger $1 billion funding round. In total, the startup has attracted roughly $4 billion in funding from various investors, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Google, and the Italian oil company Eni.

In a September 2026 press release, CFS CEO and co-founder Bob Mumgaard said the latest deal with Hyundai was "an important component to helping us scale our ARC power plant business," adding that the Korean company's "expertise and track record of building power plants in Korea and around the world" would be particularly beneficial.