Physicists Finally Solved One Of The Biggest Mysteries About Fusion Energy

Nuclear fusion is deemed the next big thing in the field of energy harvesting for humanity, but creating a reactor that can achieve continuous electricity generation has proved to be a massive technical headache. One of the biggest challenges is the plasma, the superhot state of matter, that is necessary for particles to collide and release energy. Confining this plasma and maintaining the extreme temperature is a crucial step, and also one that has puzzled researchers for years. Now, the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS) in Japan claims to have made a breakthrough that enables us to understand the behavior of plasma movements in a nuclear fusion reaction.

Just like airflow turbulence for airplanes, the plasma in a fusion reactor also shows turbulence. Ideally, heat in the plasma should spread evenly, going from the center to the peripheral regions in the containment chamber. However, due to turbulence, the heat can also move to other regions in a rather haphazard manner. For the first time, the team at NIFS detailed the transporter and connector role of plasma turbulence. When gas is heated and turned into plasma, the transporting turbulence carries the heat gradually from the center to the border. The connector plasma turbulence, however, can connect the entire plasma in the chamber in roughly 1/10,000 of a second.

The researchers also noticed that there is an inverse relation between the applied heat and the effects of this connector plasma behavior. Simply put, the shorter the heating time, the stronger the connector plasma turbulence, and as a result, the heat spreads faster. The observations were made within the Large Helical Device (LHD), marking the first time that scientists have been able to experimentally prove the "heat carrier" and "heat connector" roles of plasma in a fusion reactor.