This Massive 60-Foot Magnet Could Be The Key To Fusion Energy

For years, scientists have been trying to replicate the concept of nuclear fusion — the phenomenon that keeps the Sun and other stars alive — and turn it into a working reactor on Earth that can provide clean and relatively limitless energy. Building such reactors is a massive challenge, but a special kind of superconducting magnet could help solve the infrastructure challenge and make them a reality in the coming decades.

In March, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced that the US had made the final delivery of magnet components that will support the 60-foot-tall central solenoid at the heart of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France. Once assembled fully, the ITER will demonstrate a power plant-level controlled nuclear fusion for a few minutes. The central solenoid is the key part of this reaction, and must be linked to a support structure consisting of magnetic modules that each weigh an astounding 121 tons.

The entire structure built around the central solenoid is extremely crucial and must be assembled with millimeter-level accuracy. Additionally, it must be extremely resilient so that it can handle the immense force generated by the central solenoid. Kevin Freudenberg, engineering technical director at US ITER, says the vertical force hitting the module could be twice that of a space rocket engine at take-off.