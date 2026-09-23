5 Common Problems With Daikin Air Purifiers

The entire reason you purchase a Daikin air purifier is, obviously, to purify air. You bought the thing because you wanted better air quality in your home or to alleviate allergies, and if it's not doing that, that's pretty immediately irritating. It can be difficult to discern immediately if your air purifier isn't actually purifying, but over time, if you start to notice a decline in air quality or increase in airborne contaminants despite the device's presence, that's probably a bad sign.

It's possible that a lack of purified air from your air purifier may not necessarily be the unit's fault. Rather, the problem could be where you put it. An air purifier needs to be placed in a spot with adequate air flow, somewhere it can both take in air and distribute it throughout a room. If it's flush against a wall in the corner, it won't be able to take in any air to purify, and if there are any solid objects in its way, the purified air won't distribute. It's also possible that the filter has just become clogged up with large clumps of accumulated dust and contaminants, and needs a cleaning. You should endeavor to clean the purifier's pre-filter every couple of weeks to prevent clogs, followed by a deeper clean of the secondary filter systems every 2-3 months.