Can You Run A Humidifier & Air Purifier In The Same Room?
The air we breathe is easy to take for granted. Just as with anything we put in our bodies, the quality of air will have a noticeable effect on your well-being overtime. As a result, people have been more conscious about their air quality than ever before. Among the most common appliances used in fighting this battle are air purifiers and humidifiers which, despite the different roles they play, are not as hazardous to use concurrently as some might assume.
Air purifiers are essential for cleansing the air of minute particles and pathogens, with some even proving effective against wildfire smoke. Humidifiers restore moisture to the air to combat dryness, with some even being ideal travel companions. It would seem that these functions contrast one another, but that isn't the case. In reality, purifier filters will take some moisture out of the air but aren't designed to do so to a degree that would negate your humidifier's performance. Similarly, well-kept humidifiers won't release harmful substances that would strain your purifier and its components.
There are even some instances where using both simultaneously can be of benefit. Times of year where the air is especially dry or full of allergens such as winter and spring are where these appliances excel, keeping your air quality both comfortable and free of harmful substances. This can prove especially beneficial for allergy sufferers and those with respiratory issues who may need to pay closer attention to their air quality.
Keeping on top of maintenance for your appliances goes a long way
Having your air purifier and humidifier work in tandem doesn't require any extraordinary measures or precautions. Their functions essentially make them compatible enough to work in the same space and can even compliment one another in some cases. But, just as if you were using each individually, maintaining each appliance is ultimately the key to avoid running into potential problems.
It's easy for humidifiers to accumulate mold and mildew if left uncleaned. Not only is this more harmful to you, but it will make your purifier work harder and die out sooner. Only use filtered or distilled water in your humidifier rather than tap water to cut down on such bacteria. Likewise, you should make sure you're giving your humidifier a thorough cleaning inside and out to keep it working at its best capacity.
It's also recommended that you give both appliances a decent amount of space from one another. While your purifier's filters can collect some moisture, excess exposure to it will saturate them and rapidly weaken their performance. Take mind of the room you'll be keeping them in to ensure they have a good amount of space between them. If they are forced to be somewhat close, be sure to keep an eye on the quality of your filters and change them out when need be.