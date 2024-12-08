6 Of The Best Portable Humidifiers For Travel (According To User Reviews)
Traveling can be a great experience, but it can also mean a ton of unusual challenges. After all, going to new places often means exposing yourself to new situations (and some of them may not be ideal). Aside from managing your safety, you also have to make sure you stay healthy too. Unfortunately, aside from choosing a reputable chain, it can be difficult to control the hotel room experience, and even something as simple as moisture can impact your body. When a room is too dry, it can lead to a dry or irritated throat, chapped lips, and coughing. Because of this, you might want to consider bringing along a portable humidifier to keep you comfortable.
In the past, we've shared our team's list of the best humidifiers under $200 in the market. However, while all of them definitely bring a lot of value for money in their own right, they're not all necessarily the right fit for people who need them for their upcoming trips. When it comes to choosing this list of portable humidifiers, we took into consideration several factors, such as user reviews across platforms, portability, plug options, and other additional features that matter to people on the road. To learn more about our process, you can head over to the end of the article for more information.
Geniani Erie Humidifier
One of the most popular portable humidifiers in the market, the Geniani Erie Humidifier is perfect for frequent travelers. Despite only having a 250 mL capacity, it can run for up to 8 hours, which is a little more than how long the average American sleeps. Although it is not the quietest option on this list, its 38 dB noise rating is low enough for most people and is similar to the gentle hum of a refrigerator. For some people, it can even act like a comforting white noise. At only 0.55 pounds at 6 x 3.43 inches, it's one of the lighter options on this list. Aside from its two mist modes, it can also function as a night light. Plus, the compact device is USB-powered, and can fit many standard car cup holders.
More than 37,000 people have given it 4.2 stars, but if you're still on the fence about durability, it does have a one-year warranty and retails for $29.99. Unfortunately, the compact version only comes in two colors (black and white), but Geniani does offer 3.9L, 4L, and 6L variants, too.
MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier
To keep your allergy symptoms at bay, the MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier can hold up to 500 ml of water, which can bring more moisture into your space. With two modes, it can last up to 12 hours on intermittent spray mode and half that time for continuous spraying. Because it produces very little noise at 28 dB, it can stay on the whole night without bothering your sleep. Weighing only 0.6 pounds at 3.74 x 5.08 inches, it's easy to bring it everywhere, and since it's powered via USB, you can use it in your car.
While it doesn't have built-in storage for batteries, several users have also mentioned that it can work with power banks, which is useful if there are not enough plugs in your hotel room. Take note — MOVTIP specifically mentions that this model isn't recommended for use with essential oils. But in general, almost 28,000 buyers thought it did a good job, giving it an average of 4 stars, and typically, it's priced at $26.99.
Raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier
Another well-reviewed travel-sized humidifier is the raydrop 1L small humidifier. According to raydrop, it can last up to 6 hours on the highest setting. However, one feature that sets this portable humidifier apart from other brands is that it has a dial that lets you control the speed of the mist output. On its lowest setting, one reviewer even mentioned that it could keep going for up to 15 hours, although it runs for around six hours on the highest setting.
In addition, raydrop prides itself in its FCC certification, being BPA free, and low noise level ratings at 32dB. That said, some drawbacks of this model include that it needs to be plugged into a socket via AC adapter and that it specifically mentions that essential oils will put it at risk of corrosion. Additionally, weighing 1.54 lbs, it's actually a relatively heavier option on this list despite its 4.5 x 9.1 inches size.
Retailing for $19.99, the raydrop small humidifier is one of the most affordable options on our list. So far, over 20,000 people are satisfied with their compact raydrop humidifier, giving it an average of 4.3 stars on Amazon. In addition, it also has a reasonable 5-year warranty period, which makes it perfect if you're worried about durability. If this model impressed you, you might want to consider the 1.7L or 4L versions for other parts of your home, too.
SOICARE Car Diffuser
For an elegant finish, the SOICARE Car Diffuser is a pretty good option for when you need a humidifier for an upcoming road trip. Unlike other options on this list, the SOICARE Car Diffuser is built for aromatherapy. Aside from being used as a humidifier, it can be perfect to help remove unwanted smells from your car (or even hotel room). Not to mention, if you're planning a budget trip abroad with check-in luggage, it only weighs 0.34 lbs, so you don't have to worry about it taking up so much of your valuable weight allocation. In terms of features, it can light up in 7 different colors, has auto shut-off capabilities, and has a spill-proof design, which gives you some peace of mind if you plan to use it around electronics in tight spaces.
With its second-generation devices, SOICARE offers three color options: Black, pink, and white. Depending on the color, the SOICARE car diffuser retails from $17.49 to $21.99. With its built-in retractable cable organizer, you don't have to worry about not keeping track of another wire. Although it doesn't have a battery, it's powered by a USB 3.0 port, so it can also work via your laptop or power bank. If you have more than one cup holder inside your vehicle, there are other accessories that can make the second one more useful. For example, you can get a cup holder that can both cool and warm your drink too.
UrrSovv Car Diffuser Humidifier
Designed for people who want to keep the air moist in their car, the UrrSovv car diffuser humidifier can keep your lips from cracking or your nose from bleeding during long drives. Ideal for use around 10 square meters (or 108 square feet), it's a good item for small spaces, like vehicle interiors. Depending on your preference, you can even choose between seven different gradient lighting options, but you can also press its main button for two seconds to get rid of it if you find it unnecessary. With a 100mL capacity tank, it has two spray modes: 4 hours (continuous misting) and 6-8 hours (intermittent misting).
Unfortunately, while it cannot be used wirelessly, it does have a USB-C plug, which can be plugged into wall adapters, laptops, and car chargers, so you won't have a problem using it anywhere. If you do end up using it for aromatherapy, UrrSovv recommends more or less two drops of essential oils for the best effect. Available in three colors (black, pink, and white), it retails for $22.99 on Amazon.
So far, over 2,400 people have approved of this small 2.7 x 5.5-inch humidifier and have given it an average of 4.2 stars. That said, if you tend to leave your humidifier in your car cup holder for extended periods, don't forget to clean it because it's one of those areas of your car that gather everything from dust, debris, and crumbs from meals.
Homedics Portable Humidifier
With an average of 4 stars from over a thousand reviews, the Homedics Portable Humidifier is another great option for someone who is never in the same city for too long. With its 8.5 ounce tank, you can expect up to 10 hours of misting, which is more than enough even for those holiday weekends when you want to sleep in. Apart from color-changing lighting (that you can also disable), the Homedics humidifier also has continuous or intermittent mist settings, as well as an auto-shut-off timer.
That said, one thing that really sets the Homedics Portable Humidifier apart is that it can run on its built-in battery for up to 3.5 hours. With this, you don't have to worry about fighting for the side of the hotel bed with the plug or traveling to areas prone to power outages. While it's a little taller than some of the other options in this list with dimensions of 2.51 x 7 inches, this humidifier still has a sleek finish with some reviewers even commenting how it feels soft to touch.
Although Homedics didn't disclose the model's official noise ratings, several buyers have mentioned that it's pretty quiet. On Amazon, it is usually listed for $24.99 and includes the humidifier unit, charging cords, filter wicks, and an instruction book. Lastly, Homedics offers a 1-year limited warranty for certain types of damage.
How we choose what to include in our list
Because they should be intended for travel, we've looked into options that have no trouble fitting in your airplane's standard hand-carry bag or car's drink compartment. Apart from its function, we also took into consideration additional features, such as power options, auto shut-off, and mood lighting. In addition, we looked for features like warranty coverage, return policies, and noise levels. Lastly, we made sure not to include any humidifier model that has a history of being recalled for safety issues.
That said, there are a couple of universal things you should do to keep your portal humidifier running better for longer. Aside from opting for distilled water as much as possible, you should also make sure to clean it regularly to avoid mold. Not to mention, while some models will have additional features in place to prevent it from becoming a fire hazard, it's still important to be mindful of possible electrical issues.
Additionally, it's best to put your humidifier away from things that can be damaged by moisture, such as gadgets, sockets, or furniture. If you're staying in a hotel room with a wooden table, you may also want to consider adding some sort of tray underneath it to prevent damage in case it leaks. And, of course, it's best to position your humidifier away from where you, your child, or pet.