How Long Does A Power Steering Pump Last & Are Replacements Still Available?

Regardless of form or function, a car must accomplish three basic tasks: accelerate, stop, and turn. The first is accomplished by your engine, the next your brakes, and the third by the front tires, but how do you actually turn them? It seems intuitive at first, but you don't turn the steering wheel and the tires just magically turn themselves. There must be some hard connection from point A to B — most commonly in older cars, a steering rack. It gets a little more complicated, with things like rack-and-pinion steering entering the chat — yes, there's a difference between those systems as well.

Let's go back to basics, though. How do you get the tires to turn easily? At first, it was just heaving with your arms; older cars typically didn't have power steering. But as cars got bigger and tires got wider and grippier, you needed something to overcome the forces exerted on the ground. Tires don't like turning when you're stationary; you have to force it. That's why power steering exists, and the power steering pump is, appropriately, what powers it all.

The power steering pump does what it says — it pumps the hydraulic fluid that assists you in turning. Given their relative ubiquity in older cars, replacement parts are still easy to come by, which you'll need every 100,000 miles or so for the pump itself, and around four years for the fluid. Your mileage may vary depending on make/model, of course, but that's your general guideline. Let's talk about how they work and how you can extend your pump's service life.