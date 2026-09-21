5 Of The Most-Driven Family Vehicles In 2026, According To iSeeCars
There are many definitions of the word "family," but most automakers agree on the features that make a car "family-friendly." We're talking about vehicles that can handle juice box spills, dirty uniforms, wet dogs, and large grocery runs. It's the car you turn to for family vacations or road trips. Okay, it may not be the coolest option, but it offers comfort, cargo space, and safety.
Generally speaking, SUVs and minivans tend to dominate family-friendly options. They have the seating capacity needed for larger families and often offer a third row. These vehicles also have plenty of space for luggage, sporting equipment, and backpacks or bags of groceries. Safety is a top priority and buyers look for features such as rear-seat reminders, child safety locks, and good crash-test ratings.
A recent iSeeCars study on the most frequently driven vehicles yielded some surprising insights. In this context, "most-driven" means the number of miles on average driven by owners of each specific vehicle. Conventional hybrids take the crown for most-driven drivetrain, averaging more piles per year than gas or electric vehicles. When it comes to family-friendly options, however, most are gas vehicles, illustrating that household needs and how the vehicle is used strongly affect annual mileage. If you're considering a new car that better fits your family, these are the top five frequently-driven cars based on odometer readings from more than two million used cars sold in 2025.
Chrysler Pacifica / Voyager
When Chrysler discontinued the 300 in 2024, the automaker essentially became a single-model minivan brand, but nowadays, you'll find two models on its website. The Voyager is a budget version of the Pacifica and is built on the same architecture, meaning that most consider them to be essentially the same vehicle. For that reason, we are including both in the same category, despite the fact that iSeeCars provides separate statistics.
The Chrysler Pacifica was America's bestselling minivan in 2025 and is the most-driven family-friendly car of the year, with owners averaging 20,872 miles. That's the most miles driven by vehicles in any category, including hybrid vehicles. The 2026 Pacifica is currently available with a starting MSRP of $44,445, plus a $1,995 destination charge ($2,045 in Hawaii).
All models have the same 3.6-liter V6 engine and come standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all three trims, including the base Select model, for an additional fee. The redesigned 2027 model is available for order at time of writing, starting at around $43,000 for the stripped out LX; the Select trim is closer to $45,000 if you're looking at a 2027 Pacifica. According to Chrysler, the 2027 model has the most standard safety and security features in its class.
The cheaper, stripped out Voyager is driven an average of 20,549 miles per year. It has only one trim and the same engine as the Pacifica, along with front-wheel drive. Both minivans have seating for seven and excellent cargo space, partly due to the Stow 'n Go seating that folds the second and third rows into the floor. Chrysler offers a basic three-year, 36-month warranty.
Chevrolet Suburban
The Suburban is Chevrolet's largest SUV, with room for up to eight passengers. The LS model is also available with a front bench for a total of nine seats, a rarity in SUVs today. According to iSeeCars data, Suburban drivers average 19,626 miles per year. This SUV is designed with large families in mind, giving every passenger room to stretch out and still providing more cargo space than any other vehicle in its class.
The Suburban has a starting price of $66,495, which is well over the average price paid for a vehicle in the U.S. The standard V8 engine is not very fuel-efficient either — 17 combined mpg — so buyers should expect to pay a premium for all those miles. The optional turbodiesel engine available on higher trims sees much better mileage — 23 combined mpg.
Inside, you will find a massive standard 17.7-inch touch screen, six USB ports, and tri-zone automatic climate control to ensure the comfort of everyone in your family. You can also add an optional rear seat media system, with two independent color touchscreens that will help keep your kids entertained on long drives.
The Suburban offers the standard safety features found in almost every modern vehicle and buyers can also add optional features like enhanced automatic parking assist, blind zone steering assist with trailering, and up to 14 camera views. The 2026 model was a finalist for U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Large SUV for Families award. Chevy offers a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Kia Carnival
The Kia Carnival offers much more than just a fun name, and buyers are obviously willing to join the celebration. Carnival owners drive on average 18,884 miles every year. Kia debuted this generation of the Carnival in 2022, and instead of calling it a minivan, Kia dubbed it an MPV — a multi-purpose vehicle. From the front, the Carnival looks more like an SUV than a minivan, making it a great choice for those who hate the "soccer mom" connotations.
The 2027 Carnival starts at $37,490, and buyers will have to add a $1,545 destination fee. There are five available trims, and the top-tier Prestige trim starts at $51,590. All models can seat up to eight passengers except for the base LX, which seats seven, and they all have the same 3.5-liter V6 engine and front-wheel drive. Higher trims offer heated and ventilated seats along with memory settings, integrated window shades, dual sunroofs, leather seats (SX trim only), a 12.3-inch curved instrument display, and a head-up display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard in all trim levels, along with a center 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a Wi-Fi hot spot.
The Carnival stands out from the pack with excellent cargo space, which beats most rivals. In most trims, the second row middle seat also slides forward for access to the front row passenger and backward to give more space between the second row passengers. Kia offers an excellent five-year, 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year, 10,000-mile powertrain warranty.
GMC Yukon XL
The GMC Yukon XL has the highest starting price on this list, at $75,395, but the passenger and cargo capacity, along with its entertainment and convenience features, make it a very good option if it's within your budget. Yukon XL owners drive an average of 18,734 miles per year, according to iSeeCars.
This large SUV is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. The XL is one of the bigger SUVs on the road and has a longer wheelbase than the Yukon, giving it more interior space, but also making it harder to maneuver in tight spaces. If you have very small children, they may find it difficult to climb into this vehicle, though the included running boards help.
Lower trims have a 5.3-liter V8 engine, while the higher trims offer a 6.2 V8. Taking this into consideration, the Yukon XL gets decent gas mileage, seeing 14 mpg to 20 mpg depending on the configuration. Driver assistance features include enhanced automatic parking assist, in-cabin cameras to keep an eye on your passengers, surround-view exterior camera system, a buckle to drive system, and tri-zone automatic climate control. There's a huge 16.8-inch touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (at least for now), wireless device charging, and six USB ports. Drivers can also add a rear-seat entertainment system. GMC offers a three-year, 36,000 mile limited warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Toyota Sienna
The Toyota Sienna is the only hybrid vehicle to make this list, with an average of 17,368 miles driven every year. It's also the top most-driven hybrid vehicle overall. This minivan has a starting price $42,915 and all models have the same 245-horsepower hybrid powertrain, with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. This system offers excellent fuel efficiency for the Sienna's class, averaging 35 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. Unlike the Carnival, the Sienna is also available with all-wheel drive.
If you're willing to pay for it, Toyota offers a few family-friendly upgrades, including a center-console FridgeBox, a built-in vacuum cleaner, and four-zone climate control. All three rows offer a generous amount of leg room, and there's a decent amount of cargo space, though not as much as the aforementioned Carnival, for example. The base LE trim has an 8-inch touchscreen while all other trims have a 12.3-inch screen. All models have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
If safety is your top priority, Toyota offers a long list of standard features. All trims have blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, a rear seat reminder, and more. Only the top Platinum trim has a panoramic-view camera. The Woodland Edition has a higher ground clearance and increased towing capabilities, along with 1,500W-capable power outlets for those who love camping or tailgating.