5 Of The Most-Driven Family Vehicles In 2026, According To iSeeCars

There are many definitions of the word "family," but most automakers agree on the features that make a car "family-friendly." We're talking about vehicles that can handle juice box spills, dirty uniforms, wet dogs, and large grocery runs. It's the car you turn to for family vacations or road trips. Okay, it may not be the coolest option, but it offers comfort, cargo space, and safety.

Generally speaking, SUVs and minivans tend to dominate family-friendly options. They have the seating capacity needed for larger families and often offer a third row. These vehicles also have plenty of space for luggage, sporting equipment, and backpacks or bags of groceries. Safety is a top priority and buyers look for features such as rear-seat reminders, child safety locks, and good crash-test ratings.

A recent iSeeCars study on the most frequently driven vehicles yielded some surprising insights. In this context, "most-driven" means the number of miles on average driven by owners of each specific vehicle. Conventional hybrids take the crown for most-driven drivetrain, averaging more piles per year than gas or electric vehicles. When it comes to family-friendly options, however, most are gas vehicles, illustrating that household needs and how the vehicle is used strongly affect annual mileage. If you're considering a new car that better fits your family, these are the top five frequently-driven cars based on odometer readings from more than two million used cars sold in 2025.