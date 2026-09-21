How To Clean Your Drill Bits (And How Often You Should)

A power drill is often the first and foremost tool in a myriad of jobs and tasks. Whether you're making holes or securing fasteners, it's right there in the thick of things. Of course, this also means that the drills and drill bits get a proverbial faceful of whatever you're drilling into, whether you're drilling into stainless steel, wood, plastic, or whatever else. This can leave the drill bit covered in a variety of potentially unpleasant substances, from sawdust to metal shavings.

Given how rugged both drills and their bits can be, some people don't think you need to do anything special, believing that simply using the bit again will knock off the crud. That can help, but it's definitely not the same as a proper clean-up, and it's certainly won't do your bits any favors if you're about to put them away for a long time. Even a top-rated drill bit set from Harbor Freight will eventually fail if you don't take care of it properly. If you can spare the time and effort, you should pull out a stiff brush and some lubricating oil after every job and give those bits the thorough cleaning they've earned.