2028 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV Is Still Secretly Sporty, But Now Gets Double The Electric Range
The XC90 hit reboot on Volvo's fortunes back in 2015, and now its most green — and secretly most fun to drive — version of the SUV is getting a signifiant update in the shape of an extended-range plug-in hybrid. The 2028 XC90, revealed today, aims to continue offering a fairly subtle Scandinavian taste on luxury, but with a PHEV version that has more than double the range of before.
Volvo hasn't done much to the XC90's exterior for the 2028 model year, and frankly it didn't need to. The three-row SUV was refreshed in late 2024, with a smoother, sleeker design and a more distinctive grille. It's a testament to the aesthetic of this second-generation model that, despite being launched a decade ago, it didn't really take much to keep it looking sharp.
That 2024 revamp also improved the cabin, and this 2028 XC90 carries that over. That includes an 11.2-inch central touchscreen that now features Google Gemini for AI-powered natural language voice interactions. There's still an optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and all trims get Volvo's latest over-the-air software update support.
Even faster than before, despite the extra range (and weight)
As before, Volvo will offer three powertrain variants, with the B5 AWD and B6 AWD mild-hybrids — delivering 247 and 295 horsepower, respectively — carried over. However the old T8 PHEV has been retired, replaced with the XC90 T8 AWD Long-Range PHEV.
The turbocharged gas engine remains, but it's now paired with a more powerful electric motor and a larger battery. That still means a total of 455 horsepower, but Volvo says the revamped XC90 T8 trims a tenth of a second from the 0-60 mph time. It's now 4.9 seconds. Electric-only range is the more significant improvement, however.
With the 41.2 kWh (of which 37.9 kWh is usable) battery, the T8 Long-Range PHEV should do up to 73 miles on the U.S. EPA test cycle in EV-only mode, Volvo says. That's more than twice the 32 miles that the current-gen PHEV is rated for from its 18.8 kWh battery. Total range — with gas and electric working in tandem — lands at 560 miles.
The only downside might be price (and for that we have to wait)
A full charge on a Level 2 charger should take around 5.7 hours, Volvo says. Or the XC90 T8 can use its gas engine as a mobile generator, to top up the battery while on the move. Not as efficient as plugging in at the wall, no, but useful in a pinch.
There are a few compromises for the significantly longer range. Maximum cargo capacity is down slightly — at most 68.3 cu-ft, for the seven-seat XC90 T8 Long Range PHEV by the V214-1 test metric, compared to 68.5 cu-ft before — and it's a slightly heavier SUV at 5,271 pounds versus 5,104 pounds previously.
We'll also have to wait to see how pricing is impacted by the new hardware: Volvo says it'll confirm that closer to the 2028 XC90's arrival in the U.S. in early 2027.