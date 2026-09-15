2028 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV Is Still Secretly Sporty, But Now Gets Double The Electric Range

The XC90 hit reboot on Volvo's fortunes back in 2015, and now its most green — and secretly most fun to drive — version of the SUV is getting a signifiant update in the shape of an extended-range plug-in hybrid. The 2028 XC90, revealed today, aims to continue offering a fairly subtle Scandinavian taste on luxury, but with a PHEV version that has more than double the range of before.

Volvo hasn't done much to the XC90's exterior for the 2028 model year, and frankly it didn't need to. The three-row SUV was refreshed in late 2024, with a smoother, sleeker design and a more distinctive grille. It's a testament to the aesthetic of this second-generation model that, despite being launched a decade ago, it didn't really take much to keep it looking sharp.

Volvo

That 2024 revamp also improved the cabin, and this 2028 XC90 carries that over. That includes an 11.2-inch central touchscreen that now features Google Gemini for AI-powered natural language voice interactions. There's still an optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and all trims get Volvo's latest over-the-air software update support.