This Classic JDM Sedan Pushed More HP In 1990 Than A Modern Ford Maverick

The Japanese Domestic Market (JDM for short) automotive realm is a veritable treasure trove of quirky, powerful, and deeply interesting creations. You get everything from kei trucks and vans that look like crates on wheels to Ferrari-challenging supercars like the Honda NSX, all spread between several major manufacturers looking to one-up each other.

Despite their variety, Japanese cars are heavily regulated, with restrictions on vehicle and engine dimensions, power output, and more — at least on paper. One of the more infamous examples was the 280 ps, or 276 horsepower, gentlemen's agreement of 1989, in which all the major marques agreed to cap horsepower at that figure. It was more a safety concern than anything, implemented to prevent the sort of horsepower arms race seen in '60s America. Some of the most legendary JDM engines came out during this time, including Nissan's RB26DETT and Honda's C30A, and the 1JZ-GTE in the 1990 Toyota Chaser.

Yes, Toyota really did produce a car with more power than a Maverick in 1990 — 26 more horsepower, to be exact. A top-tier Maverick Lobo produces 250 hp, which isn't bad considering it's a fairly small truck. But imagine taking that much power — as much as the '90s Nissan Skyline GT-Rs — and putting it in something akin to an early '90s Toyota Camry. In other words, this was a potent car.