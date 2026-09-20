8 Ryobi Power Tools For Woodworking That Cost Less Than $150

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Picking out power tools can be difficult, no matter how big or small you think the project will be, and it can feel expensive as you start looking for the ones you want to use. For anyone planning to get into woodworking, Ryobi offers several options, and we recommend it for any woodworking project. However, you might also be on a budget, which is common for first-time starters.

We've gone through to find eight different Ryobi power tools under $150 that you can use for a woodworking project. If you need to go lower, there are also options available under $60. We'll explain why we selected these particular tools at the end of this article. Here are the eight Ryobi power tools that you can use in woodworking projects that cost under $150.