8 Ryobi Power Tools For Woodworking That Cost Less Than $150
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Picking out power tools can be difficult, no matter how big or small you think the project will be, and it can feel expensive as you start looking for the ones you want to use. For anyone planning to get into woodworking, Ryobi offers several options, and we recommend it for any woodworking project. However, you might also be on a budget, which is common for first-time starters.
We've gone through to find eight different Ryobi power tools under $150 that you can use for a woodworking project. If you need to go lower, there are also options available under $60. We'll explain why we selected these particular tools at the end of this article. Here are the eight Ryobi power tools that you can use in woodworking projects that cost under $150.
1-1/2 Peak HP Fixed Base Router
If you're looking to create creative ridges or cuts in your woodworking project, a fixed-base router is an effective tool for doing so without disturbing the rest of the piece. An effective option from Ryobi is the 1-1/2 Peak HP Fixed Base Router. It has an aluminum base with LED lights to help you see where you're going as you take the drill bit through a piece of lumber.
Inside the device is an 8.5-amp ball-bearing motor that makes cutting through various types of wood a simple motion, creating accurate designs and grooves, while the aluminum base makes it easier to grip and hold in place. You can also use this base router to smooth out any sharp edges you want to remove from your final piece.
For those taking up woodworking for the first time, Ryobi's Base Router should serve as a good starting point. Not only is it budget-friendly at $119, but other customers also highlight that it's easy to use, with intuitive controls for beginners, and that its compact design makes it easy to handle and store when not in use.
18V One+ 3-1 1/4-inch Hand Planer
If you're looking to quickly remove unwanted sections from a piece of lumber before making more precise, intricate cuts, a hand planer is an effective tool to grab. Ryobi has the 18V One+ 3/4" to 1/4" Hand Planer, capable of reaching a 5/64" cutting depth, and you can switch between these depths with a quick turn of the knob before you turn it on. The knob is easy to use and understand, regardless of your skill level with power tools.
The Hand Planer has a 14,000 RPM speed that remains consistent across a range of wood types, depending on what you're using for your project. The reversible blade is double-edged and includes a guiding edge for when you want to maintain the same cut across a large section.
There are also three chamfer grooves on the tool, allowing you to use this hand planer on finer edges and corners. It comes with a dust collection bag. Neither the additional bag nor the battery will offset the lightweight performance of this tool. You'll be able to use this hand planer on smaller projects that you might have used larger tools for, like a circular saw. You can get it from Home Depot for $83.89.
18V One+ Jig Saw
For woodworking projects that require long, precise cuts, there's the 18V One+ Jig Saw. It's a handheld tool with a T-shank wood-cutting blade and a one-inch stroke length, ideal for a range of woodworking projects for any craftsman. The blade is easy to load and swap out for other T-shank blades if you want to use alternatives. The front also features a built-in LED light to ensure you're following the path you traced.
When in use, the blade can reach 3,000 SPM, and you can adjust the speed using the variable-speed trigger on the handle. To adjust the blade to your speed, use the small knob on the side to modify its orbital speed so it matches what you'd like for your current work. The grip is also designed to absorb more vibration, ensuring you don't trip up while holding the tool in place, and it also reduces the tool's noise as a bonus. You can get it for $79.99, although the battery and charger add-ons are sold separately. It's one of several Ryobi tools we recommended for beginners.
18V One+ 4-1/2 Angle Grinder
When you want more precise, intricate control over the design of a woodworking project, an angle grinder is a good way to create blending curves or sand down specific areas of the wood. Although angle grinders are normally used on metal, using them at a lower speed with specific discs is ideal for woodworking. You can get the 18V One+ 4-½" Angle Grinder from Ryobi, a tool ideal for using to perform shaping and wood carving you want to do on a woodworking project, or sanding.
Ryobi's Angle Grinder is a cordless tool that can go up to 9,000 RPM for cutting through tough woods. The twist-off, easy-to-use auxiliary handle has three optional positions to choose from before use, giving you options for how you want to use the grinder on your project. You can also adjust the guard's placement around the grinder, and there's a spindle lock at the front for any accessory changes you want to make.
You can get Ryobi's 4-½" Angle Grinder for $59.97, or choose to get the 4 Ah battery and charger for $114, still keeping you under the $150 range. The base tool is one of several Ryobi tools you can get for under $75.
18V One+ AirStrike 18-gauge Brad Nailer
If you're looking to add trim or want to ensure your glue joints hold together better, a brad nailer is an effective tool for the job. You can get Ryobi's 18V One+ AirStrike 18-gauge Brad Nailer, capable of placing two-inch nails without leaving too much of a trace in any hard work during the final trim or molding stages of your project.
It does not come with a compressor or gas cartridges, making it quieter and easier to handle than models that rely on them, especially since it weighs less than six pounds. It uses a built-in Airstrike that draws in air from around the tool and pushes it into the material you're driving the nail into. You can adjust the air pressure your Brad Nailer uses via a dial on the back of the tool, ensuring you don't sink the nail in too deep or leave it sticking out. There's also an adjustment dial on the front to fine-tune the nail depth. You can expect to sink in about 1,900 nails before you need to swap the batteries or start charging it.
The Airstrike 18-gauge Brad Nailer is available from Ryobi for $149 and does not include a battery or charger.
Ryobi One+ HP 18V Compact 6-1/2 Circular Saw
For cutting through larger pieces of lumber to slim down your wood in a project, there's the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Compact 6-1/2" Circular Saw for breaking down pieces you plan to use. The saw's cutting speed goes up to 4,900 RPM, has an adjustable depth gauge from 1/4 inch to 2 inches, and an adjustable bevel from 0 to 50 degrees.
You can modify the bevel using the base at the front through an easy-to-use knob. For the cutting depth, there's a quick-turn knob on the guard that you use before pulling the blade up and locking it into place. There's also a built-in LED light to make it easier to see where the blade will cut before you push it down.
With the cordless model, you'll have the freedom to move it and yourself around without being tied to an outlet. However, you'll want to keep an eye on the battery charge, as it provides up to 350 cuts before you need to swap it or recharge it. You can get it for $119 at Home Depot, or go with a larger 7-1/4" for $139.
18V One+ Compression Drive 3/8-inch Crown Stapler
An alternative to the brad nailer is the crown stapler, and you can use the One+ 3/8" Crown Stapler to get the job done. It weighs almost three pounds, making it half the weight of the One+ Brad Nailer from Ryobi. You'll be using it if you're looking to install metal fasteners for plywood backs, trim along the sides of your woodworking materials, or place fiberglass insulation between wall frames.
You can use staples ranging from 1/4" to 9/16" with this model, or Arrow T50 staples, depending on your project. You can adjust the insertion depth using an adjustable knob on the back, ensuring they don't go too deep or stick out too far. On a single battery charge, the Ryobi Crown Stapler is expected to use around 5,500 staples before you need to swap it out.
You can get it for $99 at Home Depot; it includes the tool, a belt clip, and a wire attachment. Ryobi has several staple guns, and we can help you pick out the correct one for the job you want to do.
18V One+ Quarter Sheet Sander
Sanding is an important step in many woodworking projects, especially before you begin varnishing or painting. Be sure to work it into your next woodworking project using the 18V One+ 1/4 Sheet Sander. It's a handheld tool that you operate at 14,000 OPM to flatten a wood surface or to remove old paint that doesn't match the look you want for your finished project. It weighs less than three pounds, making it lightweight to carry around a workshop or bring with you to different locations.
When you need to switch between sandpapers, it's a quick pull to remove the current sheet and replace it with a new one to start working again. There's a built-in dust collection unit and vacuum compatibility to help reduce the debris left behind when you're working.
You can get the 1/4 Sheet Sander from Home Depot for $59, which comes with a dust bag, several types of sandpaper, and a paper punch. We can add it to the list of Ryobi sanders that help clean up rough surfaces.
Methodology
When picking from the available Ryobi products, we wanted to focus on the most important options that would be go-to choices for anyone looking to complete a woodworking project. Each tool is below $150.
These tools had to be used for a crucial part of a woodworking project, regardless of size. These had to serve a purpose, working on different types of wood and filling a specific role during a woodworking project. The customer reviews used to assess the ideal choices had to have at least 100 reviews on the Ryobi, Home Depot, and Amazon websites, with a rating of at least 4.4 stars.