5 Of The Coolest New Harbor Freight Tools Available In September 2026
Harbor Freight is a popular U.S. retailer. It offers hand and power tools, storage solutions, power equipment, and other hardware online and in stores, with over 1,600 locations nationwide. Founded in 1977, the company has served consumers across industries like automotive, electrical, plumbing, and DIY ever since.
The brand releases new products almost every month to expand its collection and to serve the latest and most technologically advanced tools and products to its customers. Here, we have collected a list of some of the coolest new Harbor Freight tools that are available in September. It includes innovative and useful tools, such as a dent puller, an infrared thermometer gun, or a powerful multidirectional work light.
You may find tool prices lower at Harbor Freight than at some other retail chains because it buys products directly from the factory, with no middleman. Also, Harbor Freight owns several tool brands, like Icon, Bauer, and Hercules, and almost exclusively sells them, which is another factor contributing to the competitive prices.
Maddox Pneumatic Dent Puller
No one likes to see ugly dents on their vehicles, be they new or old. But if you accidentally hit your car and suffered a dent in its body, the Maddox Pneumatic Dent Puller can help you get rid of it. The tool utilizes 150 pounds of pull force to remove dents from the car without causing damage to the paint. For $89.99, you receive multiple rubber suction cups (3-, 4-, and 5-inch) to repair dents of different sizes. Additionally, the tool has a nickel-plated steel slide shaft to offer grip for the mechanical pulling action.
A 1/4-inch air inlet connects to standard air compressors to create strong vacuum force that helps the suction cup grip the car's body and pull the metal outward. However, keep in mind that the tool works only on soft dents, not hard or sharp dents caused by major accidents or crashes. Use the on/off valve to manage the tool's operation.
Earthquake XT 3/8 in. Stubby Air Impact Wrench
The Earthquake XT 3/8 in. Stubby Air Impact Wrench can generate 710 foot-pounds of bolt breakaway torque at up to 12,000 RPM to remove tough lugs and bolts on vehicles and industrial equipment, even those that are rusty and hard to undo. Its lightweight, compact design lets you maneuver it under vehicles and in tight spaces with one hand. Moreover, this impact wrench works in both forward and reverse, and you can switch between the two using the one-handed lever on the design.
Thanks to the integrated through-handle exhaust, hot exhaust air and debris are directed away from your hands and face for more comfortable work. Also, the composite body reduces hand vibration for better control. Buy it at Harbor Freight for $69.99.
Icon 12:1 Multilaser Infrared Thermometer
With the Icon 12:1 Multilaser Infrared Thermometer, you can perform a range of tasks, such as checking engine parts for overheating, finding faulty spots in electrical panels through abnormal temperatures, assessing HVAC systems for overheating, or inspecting industrial machinery for the same.
The infrared thermometer has a pistol-grip design for one-handed use and uses multiple class II circular lasers to precisely aim at the target spot to obtain its temperature. You get a response in about 300 milliseconds on a digital backlit display showing clear readings between -76 and 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit (accuracy levels may differ slightly across temperature ranges).
It is powered by two AAA batteries, providing up to 8 hours of runtime with the laser and 30 hours without, and it shuts off automatically after 15 seconds of inactivity to save battery. The tool is durable and has 10-foot drop protection. Listed at $64.99, it also includes a premium nylon soft case with foam compartments for safe storage.
Braun Multidirectional Work Light
At just $27.99, the Braun Multidirectional Work Light is another cool new gadget you can grab at Harbor Freight. You can either use a single lamp or turn on both lamps at once, with the option to select between low and high light output. At the dual-lamp, high-brightness setting, it produces 2,200 lumens to cover up to 220 feet. The foldable design allows you to direct the light in multiple directions for greater visibility, making it one of those tools you can use during power outages.
It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for about three hours on the dual, high setting and 28 hours on the single, low setting. It is rechargeable via a USB-A to USB-C cable included in the kit. The built-in indicator further lets you keep an eye on the charge status. With the IPX7-rated body, it has resistance against impact and water for added durability.
Baxter 1/4-inch Self-Vacuum Air Sander
Priced at $99.99, the Baxter 1/4-inch Self-Vacuum Air Sander can come in handy for sanding surfaces like wood and metal, and you can also use it to prepare your vehicle's body before paint application. It is built with a strong air motor that can deliver a maximum of 11,000 OPM to quickly perform the sanding task with a fine finish. However, you can use the knob to control the speed output.
Moreover, the durable design, made of a composite housing, performs well under intensive tasks, while the lightweight body further aids maneuverability. The tool uses a standard 1/4 sheet of sanding paper attached with wire clips, making it easy to replace. With the built-in dust collection system, the tool pulls in the dust produced during sanding via a vacuum force, so your workplace stays neat. Once filled, you can easily empty the dust bag (included in the kit) for another cycle.