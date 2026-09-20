5 Of The Coolest New Harbor Freight Tools Available In September 2026

Harbor Freight is a popular U.S. retailer. It offers hand and power tools, storage solutions, power equipment, and other hardware online and in stores, with over 1,600 locations nationwide. Founded in 1977, the company has served consumers across industries like automotive, electrical, plumbing, and DIY ever since.

The brand releases new products almost every month to expand its collection and to serve the latest and most technologically advanced tools and products to its customers. Here, we have collected a list of some of the coolest new Harbor Freight tools that are available in September. It includes innovative and useful tools, such as a dent puller, an infrared thermometer gun, or a powerful multidirectional work light.

You may find tool prices lower at Harbor Freight than at some other retail chains because it buys products directly from the factory, with no middleman. Also, Harbor Freight owns several tool brands, like Icon, Bauer, and Hercules, and almost exclusively sells them, which is another factor contributing to the competitive prices.