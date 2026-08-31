How Harbor Freight Keeps Tool Prices So Low

Harbor Freight's tools are so affordable that you wouldn't be wrong to wonder how it's even possible. After the cashier tells you your total, it's enough to make you question how the store's turning any profit at all. As it turns out, that's how founder and CEO Eric Smidt designed the business to operate from the start.

Keeping prices low has been part of the company's business strategy since its founding in 1977. Harbor Freight's able to price tools so low by purchasing them straight from the factories that make them. That way, instead of having to go through a middleman, Harbor Freight can get the products directly from the manufacturer and save on having to pay a distributor. And it won't have to increase tool prices to make up for paying the middleman, either.

Compare that to other retail chain tool departments that have to buy tools from another company or distributor that, in turn, gets them from the manufacturer. Basic supply chain principles tell us that every time another business gets involved in the process of moving from the factory to the shelf, the price of the product will typically go up to account for that.