What Are Harbor Freight's Restocking Fees And Can You Avoid Them?

When it comes to the majority of its products, Harbor Freight has a fairly generous return policy. With the exception of certain tools like pumps or drain cleaners, and precluding products damaged by misuse, anything can be returned to the store you bought it from so long as it's within a 90-day window, though Open Box and As-Is items do have a smaller window of just five days. All that said, returning an item may not get you all of your money back, as while the majority of products can be returned, many also incur restocking fees when returned.

A restocking fee is a variable fee that will be taken off your refund value when you return a product to Harbor Freight, potentially subject to sales tax in some states. Some Harbor Freight shoppers speculate that this policy is in place to prevent people from buying tools, using them, and then returning them for a full refund after they don't need them anymore. While this can be frustrating, there are certain circumstances where the restocking fee may be waived, though it would be optimal if you just didn't return purchases at all.